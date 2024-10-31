Ahu Obhakhan enjoying 'every moment' of time with Portadown after impressive start to life in the Premiership
The 27-year-old joined Niall Currie’s side from Leinster Senior League outfit Glebe North during the most recent transfer window and has already made an impact for his new club, scoring four times in his first 12 Premiership appearances.
Obhakhan, who also previously spent time in America and Spain alongside stints with Institute and Drogheda United, netted his maiden club goal during August’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Linfield.
He then produced the goods again in victories over Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders while his opener in October’s Mid-Ulster Derby against Glenavon was ultimately cancelled out by strikes from Jack Malone and Davy McDaid.
Obhakhan started in Sunday’s 2-1 triumph at home to defending champions Larne and admits he’s loved the challenge of adapting to new surroundings.
"I've enjoyed every moment of it,” he said. “When you're scoring goals as a striker you can't help but enjoy it.
"I'm happy that I was able to kick on early and I'm hoping to keep building on that. Niall played a very big role in me signing for Portadown.
"He expressed a lot of trust in me before signing and said that I was a player that could lead the line for him. Since I came in I've done my best to repay that faith."
Victory over high-flying Ballymena United this evening could move the Ports as high as fourth – at least for a few hours – and the form of Obhakhan and Ryan Mayse, who has scored five league goals this term, has helped Currie’s men enjoy a solid start to life back in the top-flight.
"I've really enjoyed coming in and the lads have made it very easy to adapt,” added Obhakhan. “Each session and game we play I'm learning different things from them that I can pick up.
"Ryan has been in the league for a while and is a great player so I'm trying to pick up as much as I can from him.
"I think the fans are amazing. From day one I've tried to leave 100% on the field, run as much as I can for them, close down defenders and give as much as I can.
"Even when things aren't going well you can still feel the support from them and all of the players try to give 100% for the fans."