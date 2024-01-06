In August 2016, Glentoran travelled to Annagh United for a knockout tie which delivered a first goal for ex-Rangers favourite Nacho Novo, a final fixture as manager for Alan Kernaghan and a night to remember for the Portadown hosts.

Annagh's Jordan Campbell (centre) celebrates in 2016 after helping the second-tier side secure a shock League Cup win over Glentoran. Campbell and Annagh visit the Oval this weekend in the Irish Cup. (Photo by Matt Mackey/Press Eye)

​The two clubs will meet again this weekend in search of Irish Cup knockout glory with memories of that key clash still fresh in the memory of Annagh manager Ciaran McGurgan.

That League Cup exit proved grim for the Glens as angry away fans voiced frustrations at the final whistle of a 3-2 defeat to a second-tier Annagh side still searching for a first win of the season.

Kernaghan offered his resignation to the Glens board of directors in the aftermath of the final low as club legend Roy Coyle stepped in on a temporary basis in a bid to stop the rot, with the Belfast giants eighth in the league table following three defeats from the first five games.

Goals by Annagh’s Jaime Gardiner, Jordan Campbell and Steven Park signalled the end of the road for former Republic of Ireland international Kernaghan around nine months after his Glentoran appointment.

For Annagh United, the Portadown-based outfit traditionally in the shadow of the town’s four-time Irish League champions, that victory delivered a one-off win cemented in club history.

Campbell and Craig Taylor remain on the books at Annagh from that 2016 triumph – with current boss McGurgan watching events on the night from the other side of the fence but aiming this weekend to mastermind a repeat cup shock from the vantage point of the Oval dug-outs.

"I remember it well...I had been playing with the reserves around that time but was recovering from a cruciate ligament injury,” said McGurgan. "Nacho Novo was with Glentoran, we beat them 3-2 and it all ended for Alan Kernaghan after the game.

"After the match it was intense outside the changing room.

"The Glentoran fans were very, very angry.

"It all was peaceful but there was a lot of anger over that result and how things had been going.

"But it was a big result for us, something to celebrate.

"I think it might have been one of the few times we've played Glentoran, bar friendlies...certainly that I can recall.

"There are a few scenarios going into this latest match, with Niall Henderson our captain and a former Irish Cup winner with Glentoran.

"Then Scott McCullough could be going up for us against his brother Luke.

"We'll give it a crack and see where it takes us on Saturday. The big boost we had back then was home advantage compared to this weekend.

"And we're riddled with injuries, it has been such a frustrating campaign...we’ve signings out cup-tied along with players injured for the season as well as the next few weeks.