​Barely 18 months removed from winning the Mid-Ulster Intermediate A title, third-tier Ballymacash will welcome a Premiership team to their Bluebell Stadium home for the first time with a spot in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Their manager Lee Forsythe is a lifelong Glentoran fan while Michael Moore, who scored twice against Oxford Sunnyside in the previous round, has also followed them for as long as he can remember, still attending games when his own playing duties allow.

“I don't get to as many matches playing on a Saturday but midweek games or on a Friday night I'll go,” said Moore, who is one of multiple Glens supporters in the Ballymacash squad. “Morgan Day is the one that stands out for everybody.

Ballymacash Rangers' Michael Moore is set to take on Glentoran, the club he supports, tonight. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"Gary Hamilton is probably my favourite player and I'd be delighted if he got the Glens job one day - he did a great job at Glenavon.

"Glentoran at home is the one that I and a few others wanted being Glens fans.

"Lee is a big Glenman and there's a lot on the committee. It's a big occasion for everybody but maybe a bit extra special for us Glens fans.

"It was great getting the winner in the last round and getting the Glens at home.

"I'm coming towards the end of my career now and I mightn't get another chance to play in something like this."

Glentoran have been on the receiving end of a number of shocks over the past 15 years, losing in the 2011/12 Irish Cup to Amateur League outfit Newington while Annagh United knocked them out of the League Cup in 2016.

Moore wants to help Ballymacash create further history with this already the club’s best-ever run.

"Yes it's a glamour tie for the club but for us as players what's the point in going into a game you don't feel you can win?" he added. “You'd be better off sitting in the house.

“It's a massive game and hopefully we do ourselves and our supporters proud.

"Who knows what can happen - it's 11 vs 11 at the end of the day.

"There have been some big shocks over the years so it can happen.

"We've always got a fighting chance and we've plenty of goals in the team. If we can limit Glentoran to not many chances then you just never know.

"Queen's beat Linfield, Newington went to The Oval and beat Glentoran, so it can happen.

"Is it written in the stars for us? Who knows."

Moore has played a significant role since joining Ballymacash from Islandmagee three years ago, scoring 27 goals in 25 league appearances as they sealed Premier Intermediate League promotion in 2022.

Approaching his 39th birthday, Moore is still enjoying every moment and hopes to have another major impact this evening.

"I'll be 39 in March,” he said. “I'm a bit sore after matches but that's to be expected.

"I'm still feeling good, enjoying it and still get the butterflies when it comes to a Saturday.

"Once they stop it'll be time to hang the boots up but fingers crossed I still have a couple of years left in me yet.