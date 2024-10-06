Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United made it seven consecutive Irish Premiership victories in a row following a comfortable 4-1 success over Loughgall on Saturday, which Sky Blues boss Jim Ervin described as a ‘very professional performance’.

The league leaders went ahead at the Showgrounds when Ben Kennedy slotted home from the penalty spot before Kym Nelson doubled their advantage soon afterwards.

Loughgall gave themselves some hope when Jay Body narrowed the deficit but Ballymena were back in control when Andy Scott struck to restore the home side’s two-goal advantage.

Ballymena’s red-hot start to the campaign continued when Joe Moore added a fourth in the second half to wrap up another three points.

Sky Blues boss Ervin told BBC Sport NI: “I'm delighted, we started really well, we knew we had to as we struggled on several occasions against Loughgall last season, and it was a very professional performance.

“We got the goal at a really good time, then we got a second. I'm disappointed with the goal we conceded, we were a bit naive, but the response after that was super and getting the third before half-time was really nice.

"Second half we were very professional, and we could have scored another few.”

Ballymena are at the summit of the Irish League table for the first time in six years but Ervin has pledged to ensure his side will remain grounded as they attempt to maintain their exceptional winning run.

“It's fantastic to sit top of the league but it is only October, and we need to keep this winning run going as long as we can and keep getting points on the board.

"We have seen how quickly it has changed for the good, but we also know how quickly it can change for the worst.”

Loughgall manager Dean Smith was disappointed with the manner of the goals conceded by the Villagers as his side slipped to the foot of the table, with their only victory to date coming on the opening day of the season.

“Probably another game we look back at and look at the poor defending as a group. We gave away really sloppy goals again today,” Smith said

“It is something we have tried to work on and rectify but at the minute it seems every time we have taken a step forward, we take two back, so we need to stick together and keep believing in what we're doing.

“Over the last five or six games we have been way off it in terms of performances, we have had bits and pieces but not 90 minutes.

“If I was getting every last drop out of these players and we were losing I would have no problem with it but knowing what these players can do that is the most frustrating thing as a manager as there is more in them,” he told BBC Sport NI.