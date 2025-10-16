Ballymena United confirm midfielder 'has successfully undergone knee surgery'

Ballymena United have confirmed Donal Rocks has undergone successful knee surgery and is now recovering at home.

Rocks, who was named vice-captain alongside Patrick McEleney to Sean O’Neill ahead of this season, began his campaign by scoring a brace in Ballymena’s opening day 2-0 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

The 25-year-old hasn’t featured since August’s 4-0 triumph against Bangor – a result which marked the third straight league victory for Ervin’s men – and the Sky Blues chief confirmed last month Rocks was set for an extended absence through injury with an operation required.

It’s another blow for Ervin, who has been without former Northern Ireland international Josh Carson so far this season while influential McEleney has missed the last month of action.

Ballymena United's Donal Rocks celebrates after scoring against Linfield. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"We’re delighted to report that Donal has successfully undergone knee surgery and is now recovering well at home,” posted Ballymena. “Everyone at Ballymena United sends our best wishes for his recovery - we look forward to seeing him back with the team when the time is right!”

After his star performance against Glenavon, which included an early ‘Goal of the Season’ contender, Ervin was full of praise for Rocks and had challenged him to take his game to the next level.

“I love everything about him – his energy, tenacity in midfield and we’ve said for him to get to the next level can he add goals to his game?" he said at the time. “The second one I definitely wasn’t expecting!

"Maybe the first at the back post you can anticipate from him, but the second goal was a wonderful strike.”

Rocks previously spoke about the honour of taking on extra responsibility at Ballymena and was looking to improve his disciplinary record.

"Jim told me I'd be vice-captain this year, along with Patrick,” he said in August. “Yeah, it's a bit of an honour that Jim sees me in that type of role.

"One thing he said to me about was sorting out my discipline, which probably wasn't the best a couple of years ago. I'm delighted to be vice-captain along with Patrick this year.

“There's a lot of investment coming into the league, and I think it's good for the league.