Ballymena United have confirmed four players will be departing this summer upon expiry of their contracts while a further three are returning to parent clubs following loan spells at The Showgrounds.

Sam Johnston, Caleb Crawford, Fiontan O'Boyle and Shane Flynn are all set to leave the Sky Blues with their respective deals coming to an end while Duncan Idehen, Conor Barr and Ethan Devine are leaving after spending last term on loan with Jim Ervin’s side.

Goalkeeper Johnston joined Ballymena from Dungannon Swifts in 2021 and has spent the majority of his time at the County Antrim outfit playing back up to the likes of Jordan Williamson and Sean O’Neill.

The 29-year-old enjoyed loan spells at H&W Welders and Dundela while on the books at Ballymena and leaves having racked up nine Premiership appearances, including three last term.

Sam Johnston saves a Rathfriland Rangers penalty during Ballymena's BetMcLean Cup win last season. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Crawford came through the youth ranks at Ballymena and spent time on loan at Knockbreda, Dundela and Moyola Park, playing 10 times for the latter in the Premier Intermediate League having joined in January.

Fiontan O’Boyle, who joined from Crumlin United, also spent most of his time with the Sky Blues out on loan, including at Newington, while January recruit Shane Flynn made five Premiership appearances after signing from Waterford.

"We want to wish Sam all the best for the future and highlight the respect we have for what he has given us on and off the pitch in his time here,” said Ervin. "Shane got frustrated by an injury almost straight away and it set him back, which was a tough one to take, but his attitude was exceptional and we wish him well going forward.

"Both Fiontan and Caleb joined at a time when things were different in terms of what we are working with now.

"They represented themselves and the club extremely well both with us and out on loan and we wish both lads well with whatever their futures hold."

Barr was a standout performer for Ballymena after joining on loan from Derry City in January and during his time with the club earned a maiden Northern Ireland U21 call-up.

Former Bristol City defender Idehen also arrived from the Candystripes but only featured three times in the league while Devine, who is now returning to Linfield, scored four league goals in 23 outings.

"We thank Duncan for the time and effort he put in when he was here and we'd also like to thank Derry City for the working relationship which has seen a number of players go back and forth,” added Ervin. "Conor's contribution was fantastic, he played extremely well.

"He has a bright future ahead and his NI U21's call up goes to show how well he did with us.

"Ethan is a really good person and he scored some really vital goals for us, so we thank him for his efforts and also Linfield for facilitating the move."