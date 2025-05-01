Ballymena United preparations for next season underway as key pair sign contract extensions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United’s preparations for next season are already underway with both Andy Scott and Donal Rocks signing contract extensions until 2027.

Scott was one of five players that joined Ballymena from neighbours Coleraine last summer following their transition into full-time football and impressed in his debut campaign at The Showgrounds, scoring four times in 23 Premiership appearances.

The 24-year-old missed the last two months of Ballymena’s season through injury as Jim Ervin’s side ultimately finished ninth.

Scott is expected to return during pre-season and admits he’s keen to add more goals to his game as the Sky Blues look to build ahead of next term.

Donal Rocks has signed a new contract at Ballymena United. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"I'm delighted to have extended here with the club,” said Scott. “I've really enjoyed my time this year and hope to kick on again next season.

"I was flying and really enjoying my football and was gutted with the injury, but now it's about getting back into pre season and kicking on.

"I hope to get back going again and add goals and assists. We have a brilliant group with some good young lads coming through and there's no reason we can't be stronger next season."

Former Northern Ireland youth international Rocks was also on the sidelines since mid-February – the last of his 24 Premiership appearances coming in a dramatic 2-2 draw with champions Linfield where he scored a first half equaliser.

The 24-year-old joined Ballymena in a permanent deal from Cliftonville in January 2024 after an initial loan spell and says it was an easy decision to commit his future.

"I'm delighted to get it done,” said Rocks. “To be honest it was a no brainer, it was a very quick conversation.

"As soon as I heard there was an opportunity to get it done, I was over the moon.

"I'm really happy here, since I first arrived I've really felt at home. The team is progressing nicely and so is the club and there's no better place for me to play my football.