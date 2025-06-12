Bangor make second signing ahead of Premiership return with addition of Cliftonville defender
McGuinness came through the youth ranks at Solitude and spent the first part of last season on loan at Bangor.
The 21-year-old, who made 10 Premiership appearances for Cliftonville after returning in January and scored three goals in the process, will now make a permanent switch to Clandeboye Park.
Bangor will be plying their trade in Northern Ireland’s top-flight next season for the first time since 2008/09 after winning the Championship title.
The County Down club posted on social media: “He’s back (and this time it’s permanent). We’re delighted to welcome Stephen McGuinness back to Clandeboye Park after the expiry of his contract with Cliftonville.”
McGuinness played 33 times for Cliftonville across all competitions and the Reds wished their academy product well for the future.
"Cliftonville Football Club offers sincere best wishes to Stephen McGuinness, who has today signed for Bangor,” the club posted on their website. “The 21-year-old defender, who made 17 Championship appearances while on loan with the Seasiders in the first half of last season, scored three goals in 33 outings for the Reds after making his debut in a County Antrim Shield meeting with Dundela in October 2020.
“A graduate of our Academy, Stephen was handed his first professional contract in 2021 ahead of undertaking loan spells with Queen’s University and Annagh United before penning a two-year extension to his deal in the summer of 2023.
“Recalled from Bangor in January, Stephen found the net with three eye-catching strikes in the closing months of the 2024/25 campaign and departs the Club with the thanks and best wishes of everyone at Cliftonville for his time at Solitude.”
McGuinness joins goalkeeper Gareth Deane as a new arrival at Bangor with the former Linfield and Coleraine shot-stopper arriving on a one-year deal from Glenavon.
