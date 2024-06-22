Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Being from Bangor, Scott McArthur admits it would mean that much more to help deliver Premiership promotion for his hometown club after signing a new two-year contract.

​The 24-year-old enjoyed the best campaign of his senior career last term, scoring 14 goals across competitions, and was named in the Championship’s Team of the Year alongside being in the running for individual honours as Lee Feeney’s men came within touching distance of consecutive promotions having only booked their spot in the second-tier 12 months prior.

They ultimately finished third, just three points adrift of champions Portadown and one behind second-placed Institute, but will likely enter the new campaign as title favourites after signing the likes of Matthew Ferguson, Kyle Owens and Robbie Garrett.

That connection to the city is another driving force behind McArthur’s ambition to succeed and he’s confident the Seasiders have assembled a squad capable of taking the next step.

Bangor's Scott McArthur. PIC: Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

"Any time I'm about Bangor on a night out or walking on the street people would mention the season and you feel that bit more appreciated,” he said. “The main goal is promotion.

"If we were to finish third again we wouldn't be happy with the season.

"It was an easy decision (to sign the new contract). When you look at the signings we've made and after speaking to Graham (Bailie, chairman) and the coaches, the goal is to get to the Premiership and I believe we can be there at the end of this season."

McArthur is one of the remaining members from the Bangor squad that helped secure the club’s promotion back to the Irish League pyramid in 2019 after they’d dropped out of senior football for the first time two years prior.

The club have enjoyed a tremendous resurgence since with Feeney delivering Premier Intermediate League glory after losing only one match and McArthur has played a key part following his return from Stirling University.

He’s also now feeling back to his best after missing two seasons – one through injury and another due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and says time spent on the sidelines has helped give him a new appreciation for the game.

"It was a great feeling getting those promotions and there are maybe three or four of us that played in the Ballymena League,” he added. “Last season was my first time in the Championship and the season before was my first in the PIL.

"I enjoyed my time in Scotland and it was a bit of a shock because of how competitive it was...my first appearance was as a trialist against Bonnyrigg Rose, who are now in League Two.

"When I signed for Bangor permanently from Ards, in the first training session I hurt my groin - it was called called chronic osteitis pubis what I had - and I ended up out for the full season and when I went to Scotland COVID came and I didn't play again for another full season.