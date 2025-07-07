Bannsiders boss Ruaidhri Higgins not ruling out the possibility of adding one or two to his squad
The Bannsiders have confirmed the additions of Ryan Schofield, Kodi Lyons-Foster, Adam Long, Lewis McGregor, Will Patching, Stephen Fallon and Joel Cooper so far – and the Coleraine supremo hinted that they may not be done there.
When asked if he had plans to add to the options at his disposal, Higgins replied: "We are happy with what we've done so far.
"I wouldn't say that we're done.
"There might be one or two bits to do and if the right one comes along, then we will look at it.
"I’ve obviously missed a large chunk of pre-season with the passing of my mother but I’ve been in daily contact with the staff and the players have been brilliant.
"They are getting into good physical condition and that’s important for us to be in any way successful. We need to be really hungry and fit which I think we will be once August 9 comes.”
Higgins watched on as they fielded two different starting elevens for their opening pre-season encounter as three second-half goals saw off H&W Welders at The Showgrounds.
After profiting from an own goal, Coleraine then added two further strikes from Declan McManus and Tiernan Brolly to register the success.
"It was good...we had two different elevens.
"It was a really important work-out and both elevens gave everything they had in their 45 minutes.
"Obviously, all the goals came in the second-half, but by and large, we were happy with the day's work.
