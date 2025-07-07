Ruaidhri Higgins hasn't ruled out further additions to his Coleraine squad

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins admits his side might add even more arrivals to their squad after a busy summer transfer window on the north coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bannsiders have confirmed the additions of Ryan Schofield, Kodi Lyons-Foster, Adam Long, Lewis McGregor, Will Patching, Stephen Fallon and Joel Cooper so far – and the Coleraine supremo hinted that they may not be done there.

When asked if he had plans to add to the options at his disposal, Higgins replied: "We are happy with what we've done so far.

"I wouldn't say that we're done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There might be one or two bits to do and if the right one comes along, then we will look at it.

"I’ve obviously missed a large chunk of pre-season with the passing of my mother but I’ve been in daily contact with the staff and the players have been brilliant.

"They are getting into good physical condition and that’s important for us to be in any way successful. We need to be really hungry and fit which I think we will be once August 9 comes.”

Higgins watched on as they fielded two different starting elevens for their opening pre-season encounter as three second-half goals saw off H&W Welders at The Showgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After profiting from an own goal, Coleraine then added two further strikes from Declan McManus and Tiernan Brolly to register the success.

"It was good...we had two different elevens.

"It was a really important work-out and both elevens gave everything they had in their 45 minutes.