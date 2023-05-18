Barney McKeown and Stephen Teggart among 14 players confirmed to be leaving Portadown

The list includes first team regulars like Barney McKeown, Stephen Teggart and Alberto Balde while Ondrej Mastny, Josh Archer and Cathair Friel will return to their parent clubs following loan spells at Shamrock Park.

Full list of departures – Contract expiring: Barney McKeown, Jonah Mitchell, Don De Dieu Tantale, Adam Salley, Stephen Teggart, Gledis Cakaj, Matthew Walker, Lee Upton, Billy Stedman, Alberto Balde, Greg Moorhouse, Aaron Canning and Aaron Harkin.

Mutual consent: Jethren Barr.

Barney McKeown is among a group of players leaving Portadown

Returning to parent clubs: Ondrej Mastny, Josh Archer and Cathair Friel.

The club said on their website: “All players depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they made in their time with the club and we wish them all the best in their future careers.”

It has been a busy few weeks at the County Armagh outfit following their relegation to the second-tier with a number of incomings and contract renewals confirmed for key players.

Ross Redman and Caolin Coyle signed deals on Tuesday evening, goalkeeper Aaron Hogg joined from Carrick Rangers, Alan O’Sullivan signed a permanent contract while Paul McElroy, Chris Rodgers, Mark Russell, Patrick McNally and Lee Chapman all committed their futures to Portadown.

"We're trying to build a nice mixture,” Currie told PortsTV on Tuesday. “With Caolin and Chappers in the team it gives us real energy, pace and strength.

"Chrissy's mobility around the back will be fantastic for us. We're slowly and surely getting there.

"Mac is staying on next year and we believe there won't be a better striker in the Championship than him which gives us a great foothold and then we have Sully as well who once we get a pre-season under his belt are expecting big things from him as well.

"We still have more work to do but we will work really hard for a couple of weeks and we want to get our 17 or 18 finalised and ready to go here on the 26th of June.