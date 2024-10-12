Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ben Kennedy’s 11th league goal of the season helped Ballymena United maintain top spot after their eighth consecutive Premiership win following a 1-0 triumph over Glenavon at Mourneview Park. Here’s the story of the match:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TEAMS

GLENAVON: Deane, O’Sullivan, Marshall, Snoddy, Malone, McDaid, Campbell, Quinn, McKeown, Carroll, Doran.

Subs: Byrne, Toure, Doona, Lynch, Atherton, O’Connor, Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena's Ben Kennedy scores from the penalty spot. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Lafferty, Rocks, Jarvis, Kennedy, Moore, Scott, McCurry, McCallion, Carson.

Subs: Johnston, Gawne, O’Donnell, Brown, McMurray, Stewart, Devlin.

Referee: Jamie Robinson.

FIRST HALF

8: Slip from Len O’Sullivan lets Andy Scott break into space down the right. His cross finds Ben Kennedy, who tries to backheel to Calvin McCurry before the Ballymena attacker is tackled and danger cleared.

11: First yellow of the afternoon as Ballymena defender Donal Rocks is booked for a challenge on Niall Quinn. The resulting free-kick is gathered safely by Sean O’Neill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14: Ballymena squander what looked like a promising opportunity to counter. Two players running through the middle but Andy Scott's ball doesn’t find either.

16: Another yellow for the visitors as Danny Lafferty appears to catch Barney McKeown. Despite protesting his innocence, Jamie Robinson produces the card.

21: Glenavon fans off their seats as Peter Campbell’s superb ball into the box is well controlled by David McDaid. He’s stopped by Donal Rocks before the ball falls to Jamie Doran, but he blazes his shot wide.

27: First shot on target for Ballymena as Joe Moore forces Gareth Deane into a comfortable save from a narrowing angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32: Superb delivery from Andy Scott but Calvin McCurry can’t quite reach it. Danny Lafferty now down receiving treatment and isn’t going to be able to continue as Sean Brown comes on to replace him.

35: Jack Malone makes a driving run through midfield and takes the invite to keep going towards goal, but his shot blazes high and wide.

43: Joe Moore goes for goal instead of taking what was seemingly the better option of laying the ball off to Andy Scott. Gareth Deane makes a simple save.

45: Biggest chance of the game comes on the stroke of half-time as Aaron Jarvis looks set to break the deadlock, only for Barney McKeown to clear his shot off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

45+2: Blustery conditions at Mourneview Park so Niall Quinn tries his luck from distance. The swerving shot is saved by Sean O’Neill and cleared.

HALF TIME: Glenavon 0 – 0 Ballymena United.

Change at the break as 18-year-old Harry Lynch comes on in place of Barney McKeown, who appeared to injure himself stopping Jarvis’ certain goal.

SECOND HALF

49: Again there’s acres of space in midfield as Josh Carson bounds into the gap and unleashes a shot from distance which is deflected wide for a corner.

53: Glenavon’s first yellow goes to substitute Harry Lynch for a challenge on Aaron Jarvis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

54: Glenavon should be ahead! Smart link-up play between Len O’Sullivan and David McDaid sends the left-back in behind and his shot across goal is brilliantly saved by Sean O’Neill.

61: PENALTY AND GOAL (BEN KENNEDY)! Ballymena take the lead from the penalty spot as Kennedy slots home his 11th goal of the season. Len O’Sullivan was penalised for bringing down Aaron Jarvis. 1-0.

67: Double substitution for Glenavon as Jamie Doran and Matthew Snoddy are replaced by James Doona and Chris Atherton.

71: Jim Ervin makes his first change as Johnny McMurray replaces Joe Moore while Michael O’Connor comes on for Glenavon, replacing Peter Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

79: Final change for Glenavon with David Toure replacing David McDaid.

90: Three minutes of added time.

90+1: Ben Kennedy, Andy Scott and Donal Rocks make way for Oisin Devlin, Alex Gawne and Stephen O’Donnell.