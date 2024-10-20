Benji Magee substitute strike secures 'main aim' in Larne draw with Crusaders
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Magee, an August arrival from Loughgall, found the net on 81 minutes following his introduction from the bench to help Larne’s bid at getting back on terms.
Crusaders had kicked off the Inver Park scoring around the hour mark in the 1-1 draw from Kieran Offord following a miscue by goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson and impressive lob to take full advantage of the situation.
"It was a tough game...obviously you always know Crusaders is going to be a tough game,” said Magee on the official Larne social media channels. “Just unlucky for the goal they scored, we fought back well to be fair, just unlucky to get a draw.
"Whenever you come off the bench you always want to make an impact, thankfully, I’ve done that.
"It was just unlucky not to get a result today.
"As a striker when you come off the bench your first thought is you’re going to come on and score...that’s the main aim.
"Thankfully, the ball dropped to me and I was able to finish it.
"We had enough chances (for a winner), the keeper pulled off a few good saves at the end, it was just unlucky all-in-all to be honest.”
Magee reflected on his start to life in Larne colours following impressive progress previously at Loughgall.
The striker, having added to his goal tally, highlighted positive steps since switching to full-time football at a Larne club challenging on multiple fronts.
"It’s good to get a couple of goals, it’s been more challenging than I expected it to be but it’s a positive challenge,” said Magee. “Hopefully I can take it in my stride now and push on.
"I feel myself getting sharper, getting faster, getting stronger and I feel I’m going to push on now.
"It was always my aim to go into full-time football, even three or four years ago, it was my end goal and I’m happy I’ve done it now.
"A lot of games for a lot of players to get chances, so it’s good.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.