Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Benji Magee achieved his “main aim” stepping off the sidelines to help Larne secure a share of the spoils on Saturday against Crusaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magee, an August arrival from Loughgall, found the net on 81 minutes following his introduction from the bench to help Larne’s bid at getting back on terms.

Crusaders had kicked off the Inver Park scoring around the hour mark in the 1-1 draw from Kieran Offord following a miscue by goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson and impressive lob to take full advantage of the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a tough game...obviously you always know Crusaders is going to be a tough game,” said Magee on the official Larne social media channels. “Just unlucky for the goal they scored, we fought back well to be fair, just unlucky to get a draw.

Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey was on hand to deny Benji Magee but the Larne attacker finished Saturday's game on the scoresheet in the 1-1 draw. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Whenever you come off the bench you always want to make an impact, thankfully, I’ve done that.

"It was just unlucky not to get a result today.

"As a striker when you come off the bench your first thought is you’re going to come on and score...that’s the main aim.

"Thankfully, the ball dropped to me and I was able to finish it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had enough chances (for a winner), the keeper pulled off a few good saves at the end, it was just unlucky all-in-all to be honest.”

Magee reflected on his start to life in Larne colours following impressive progress previously at Loughgall.

The striker, having added to his goal tally, highlighted positive steps since switching to full-time football at a Larne club challenging on multiple fronts.

"It’s good to get a couple of goals, it’s been more challenging than I expected it to be but it’s a positive challenge,” said Magee. “Hopefully I can take it in my stride now and push on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel myself getting sharper, getting faster, getting stronger and I feel I’m going to push on now.

"It was always my aim to go into full-time football, even three or four years ago, it was my end goal and I’m happy I’ve done it now.