An emotional Joe McAree watched Dungannon Swifts – the club to which he has devoted decades, now under the management of son Rodney – win a first-ever Irish Cup at Windsor Park on Saturday then declared it “the best day in the history of football”.

In the build-up to the showpiece occasion, boss McAree told tales of growing up with his father serving as bar manager at Stangmore Park.

Joe’s legacy, of course, goes far beyond that role and includes years as first-team manager alongside shaping the Dungannon United Youth development programme which has produced a string of players.

As he stood savouring the moment following the Swifts’ success over Cliftonville, Joe paid tribute to the players’ commitment to securing the landmark success despite a red card blow.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree with his father, Joe, during landmark Irish Cup celebrations following victory over Cliftonville. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

Stephen Scott’s second-half dismissal left the Swifts down in numbers but the Dungannon side stayed in contention across extra-time before victory on a penalty shoot-out.

It marked a moment of club history for the Swifts and helped to banish the pain of the 2007 final which ended in defeat for Dungannon over penalties.

"Absolutely fantastic - the best day in the history of football in my opinion,” said Joe when interviewed by BBC Sport NI. "For us to play for over an hour with 10 men...to go on and take it right to penalty kicks, defend like lions - each and every one of the players for Dungannon today was outstanding.

"The work-rate, their determination, they fought their corner, they won their individual battles.

"We took it through to penalties then we made no mistake this time."

In his post-match press conference, manager McAree highlighted the role of his father in Dungannon’s history that included an impact on his squad for Saturday’s final.

"He appeared on the pitch – how did he get on there? He has no pass!” laughed McAree. “When you say about Joe McAree and what he has done for Dungannon Swifts, I think over these past 28 years what he has done most is create Dungannon United Youth.

"Our budget dictates that we can’t go and get the big players, pay the big money or pay the big wages.

"Stevie Scott, Adam Glenny, Andrew Mitchell used to come to the fun weeks with Dungannon United Youth, Tomas Galvin, Cahal McGinty, Grant Hutchinson, John Scott...when we won the League Cup in 2018, 11 of our 18 squad had came through Dungannon United Youth.

"That’s the biggest thing dad has done. He’s Dungannon Swifts through and through but what he has created in a fabulous structure at Dungannon United Youth is helping me and helping Dungannon Swifts massively.

"He’s ever so proud. The first thing he said is ‘don’t hug me’ because he has sore ribs at the moment!

"He just said he’s so pleased and so happy for me, the team and he was genuinely impressed with how we managed the game, stayed in it and got through to the end.

“It was great to see him on the pitch, great to see my mum and sister on the pitch...my brother is in Australia but will have been watching.