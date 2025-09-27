Bobby-Jack McAleese strike helps set up second consecutive Premiership victory for Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts secured consecutive Premiership wins for the first time this season as Bobby-Jack McAleese’s superb strike helped set up a 2-0 triumph over Ballymena United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McAleese put his side ahead before Kym Nelson’s own goal – unknowingly directing a Kealan Dillon free-kick past Sean O’Neill – extended Dungannon’s advantage.

Rodney McAree’s men have now won three of their last four and the Swifts chief will hope this is the start of a successful run for his side.

Here’s the story of the match:

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

TEAM NEWS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena United: O'Neill, Toure, Gould, O'Donnell, Nelson, Clarke, Lafferty, Hood, Corbally, Kennedy, Edogun.

Subs: Breen, Jarvis, O'Reilly, McCurry, Thompson, McCallion, McNickle.

Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, Scott, Marron, Wallace, Glenny, Kelly, McAleese, Bigirimana, Dillon, McAllister, Junior.

Subs: Henderson, Knowles, McBrien, Alves, Maguire, Mitchell, Anderson.

Referee: Ian McNabb

FIRST HALF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5: Dungannon robbed of possession in a dangerous area by Kian Corbally, who runs through before trying to feed Success Edogun, but Swifts are able to get enough men back to make an interception.

8: Pinball in the Ballymena box as Kealan Dillon delivers across goal. Danny Wallace and Sean McAllister both fighting for shots before the ball is cleared.

12: Altercation between Tiernan Kelly and Ben Kennedy off the ball. Kelly appears to take Kennedy out in middle of the pitch before Ballymena attacker responds with a shove – referee has to separate them but no cards.

20: Kennedy opens up the game with a superb through ball for James Hood, who crosses into the box and Matthew Clarke forces a sharp save from Declan Dunne after Danny Wallace slipped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

28: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (BOBBY-JACK MCALEESE) – Dungannon counter at speed after regaining possession through a slip and are absolutely deadly. Steven Scott feeds McAleese, who fires home with a wicked left-footed effort from edge of the box. 1-0.

33: Dungannon attack with pace again and Junior’s shot on the turn is sent straight at Sean O’Neill.

36: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (KYM NELSON OG) – From a rather soft free-kick, Dillon whips into a dangerous delivery which is sent into his own net by defender Nelson. 2-0.

41: Ben Kennedy is the first player booked – much to his bemusement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

42: PENALTY MISSED: Dungannon are awarded a penalty as Adam Glenny is taken out by O’Neill while trying to catch up with a Caolan Marron free-kick. Junior steps up and hits the post. Still 2-0.

44: Dillon is now in Ian McNabb’s book for a challenge on Matthew Clarke.

45: Huge chance for Ballymena on the stroke of half-time as Corbally bounds free before switching onto his stronger left foot – but he blazes his shot high and wide.

HALF TIME: BALLYMENA UNITED 0 – 2 DUNGANNON SWIFTS.

Double change at the break for Ballymena with Jack O’Reilly and Calvin McCurry replacing Ali Gould and Kym Nelson.

SECOND HALF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

46: Only 30 seconds into the half and Dungannon almost grab a third but Sean McAllister can’t make desired contact with his prodded shot.

53: Goalscorer McAleese unable to shrug off an injury picked up a few minutes ago and is replaced by Thomas Maguire.

59: Danny Lafferty booked for bringing down Maguire.

61: McCurry intercepts in a dangerous area and drives forward before forcing Dunne into a low save. From the corner, Clarke’s shot is cleared off the line.

62: James Hood latest player booked for a challenge on Kelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

64: Double change for Dungannon with Sean McAllister and Kealan Dillon replaced by James Knowles and Leo Alves.

70: Another two substitutions for Ballymena with Danny Lafferty and Success Edogun replaced by Joel Thompson and Ryan McNickle.

79: Maguire loses out to David Toure and tracks back to hack him down on the sideline. Dungannon sub booked. Ballymena make final change as Ben Kennedy replaced by Aaron Jarvis.

81: Good attacking move launched by Gael Bigirimana’s through ball before Scott’s cross is diverted for a corner.

86: McNickle rises highest to meet Thompson’s cross but can only direct header over the bar.