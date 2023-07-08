BREAKING: Glentoran announce signing of former Larne midfielder Fuad Sule

The 26-year-old departed Inver Park this summer after four years with the club and helped them win the Premiership title for the first time in their 134-year history, securing a Champions League qualifying spot in the process.

After starting his senior career with St Patrick’s Athletic before signing for Bohemians and then Barnet, Sule was part of the Larne side that won the Championship crown in 2019 and also added three County Antrim Shield winners medals to his collection.

It’s a massive coup for new Glens boss Warren Feeney, who lost star player Conor McMenamin to Scottish Premiership side St Mirren earlier this week in a deal rumoured to be worth in excess of £125,000 while midfielder Terry Devlin also departed on a three-year deal to League One outfit Portsmouth.

Fuad Sule has signed for Glentoran. PIC: Glentoran FC

Sule developed a reputation as one of the finest Irish League midfielders during his time at Larne and played a pivotal role in setting the platform for success alongside the likes of last season’s Player of the Year, Leroy Millar.

He had been linked with moves across the water to St Mirren and League Two side Forest Green Rovers but has now joined Daire O’Connor and Josh Kelly as new faces at The Oval.

“We offered Fuad a new contract but he feels he is at the stage of his career where he wants to break into professional football in Great Britain,” Larne boss Tiernan Lynch said when announcing Sule wouldn’t return to the club. “I understand that and while we are disappointed to lose him, we wish him well in wherever his career takes him next.

“He played an important role in our success during his time here and became a fans’ favourite because of the way he plays the game.

“We feel his time here is also testament to our ability as a club to give players a platform to further their careers, as well as be part of the success we’re building here.”