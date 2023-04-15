Gillen was laid to rest in Glengormley on Easter Monday and just over 24 hours later Carrick’s players were back in action to record a 2-0 victory over Dungannon at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

"It was a really tough week for the boys,” said Cushley. “It has been tough for the club so it was nice to get the three points for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's really tough and Aodhán being 22 makes it even tougher because he had so much ahead of him.

Carrick Rangers captain David Cushley

"Monday was really tough and sad.

“And I'm glad the boys were able to get the win on Tuesday for him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ’Gers will continue in their quest for European football this afternoon when they travel to basement boys Portadown with the aim of keeping the pressure on Glenavon – the current occupants of seventh spot.

Regardless of final Danske Bank Premiership standings, this has been a campaign of real progress for Stuart King’s side.

Rangers have reached 40 top-flight points for the first time in the club’s history.

"Stuarty had said to us at the start of the season that he would like to aim for 40 points and we've hit that now - if we end up with 49 it would be outstanding!" added skipper Cushley. "It's brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As you can see from the sideline he's (King) quite hyperactive and he brings that into training as well.

"All the boys have bought into what he's doing and where we are going.

"And the club is going in the right direction.

"Everyone is loving it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cushley won the ‘Goal of the Month’ vote for March after his superb long-range strike in a 1-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

And he followed it up with another two against the same opposition on Tuesday evening.

"I'm really enjoying it,” he said. “All the boys have done brilliantly.

"Even if results haven't gone our way as such recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad