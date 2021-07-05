Champions League: Linfield in discussion over fan numbers

The Blues are due to play Zalgiris Vilnius at Windsor Park next Tuesday, July 13.

The NI Executive last week changed restrictions on spectators attending outdoor events with the 500-cap being lifted.

The club is currently in talks over the final numbers with an update to be announced as soon as possible once it is finalised as Linfield prepare to welcome fans back to Windsor Park for the first time since the home fixture against against Dungannon Swifts on December 19 last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield are in discussions over the attendance for next week's second leg

A club statement read: "Linfield are scheduled to play Zalgiris Vilnius at Windsor Park on Tuesday July 13 and in the wake of last week's welcome announcement by the NI Executive regarding the numbers permitted to be in attendance at outdoor events, Linfield FC is presently in discussions with the relevant stakeholders to determine the number of spectators that can be admitted to next week's Champions League game.

"Social distancing measures will be in place in the seating areas and the South Stand will not be in use for supporters for this game.

"Further ticketing details will be forthcoming as soon as the precise details have been finalised.

"Linfield FC looks forward to welcoming supporters back to Windsor Park for the first time since our home game against Dungannon on December 19.

"As always, Linfield FC will rely on and appreciate the patience and understanding of our supporters in this and other matters."

The Blues take on Zalgiris Vilnius in the first leg in Lithuania on Tuesday evening and warmed up for the game with a 3-0 friendly defeat to St Mirren at The Dub on Saturday.

The Club thanked Queen's University for hosting this game along with their match against Kilmarnock last week as work continues at Windsor Park ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final next month.

"Linfield FC would like to place on record our appreciation to Queen’s University for making their excellent facilities at the Dub available to us in the past week to host behind closed doors training games against Kilmarnock and St. Mirren, in preparation for tomorrow’s UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, first leg tie in Lithuania," the statement continued.

"This club will again make use of the same facilities later this month for a further behind closed doors training game against Stoke City.

"The close proximity of the Windsor Park UEFA Super Cup final (August 11) between Champions League Winners Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal means that Linfield’s only games at Windsor Park in advance of this hugely prestigious occasion will be our home games in the UEFA club competitions."

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe