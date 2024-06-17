Championship club announce manager has resigned ahead of upcoming season while Limavady United sign 'huge asset'

Tommy Canning, pictured during his time at Dergview, has resigned as Ballinamallard United manager. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Championship outfit Ballinamallard United have confirmed manager Tommy Canning has resigned ahead of the upcoming season, citing work commitments and travel distance as main factors behind his decision.

Canning, who has also previously been in charge of Dergview, arrived at Ferney Park in October following the departure of Harry McConkey and immediately helped turn the club’s fortunes around alongside assistant manager Mark Stafford.

Former Linfield defender Stafford won three consecutive games in his interim role before handing the reins over to Canning and at the start of this calendar year Ballinamallard were the Championship’s form team, kicking 2024 off with only one loss in six – a run which included a 4-0 victory over H&W Welders and further wins against Ards, Knockbreda and Newington.

They ultimately finished ninth – 14 points clear of Ards in 10th – after winning two of their five split fixtures, but the County Fermanagh club will now be searching for a new manager.

"Ballinamallard United Manager Tommy Canning has resigned as Manager this evening,” the club posted on Facebook. “Tommy has informed the Club that due to his work commitments and travel distance it is challenging to fulfil the role.

“We thank Tommy for his services to the Club and wish him well for the future. The Club will immediately initiate a process to recruit a new manager.”

Elsewhere, Limavady United have confirmed the arrival of Ryan Morrow ahead of their second-tier return.

The 29-year-old counts Ballinamallard and Institute amongst his previous clubs and manager Paul Owens feels Morrow’s experience could prove vital.