Chris Curran feels there are more special times ahead for Reds

Curran, who came off the bench in the second half, played his part in the Reds’ revival against Coleraine to add to his League Cup collection.

Curran, along with Joe Gormley, played his part in the success under the late Tommy Breslin.

And while there have been a few dark days in the years since, Curran feels things are on the turn again.

Cliftonville captain Chris Curran lifts the BetMcLean League Cup

“This is a special feeling to do it with Paddy,” he said. “It’s been a tough few years with a lot of disappointments.

“I hoped the County Antrim Shield a few years ago would have been the springboard but we’ve had to go back a couple of steps to eventually move forward and, hopefully, this is now the springboard to achieve something special.

“You always have doubts if these days would return...I remember a day when we were coming back from Institute - who were managed by Paddy then - and we lost 6-4 in a mad game.

“I remember sitting across from Joe and thinking ‘give us one more good day, we don’t want to talk about those days in the past forever’ and I know Joe, me and the rest of the lads all have that desire.

“We don’t just play or go training just to pick up a wage and make up the numbers, we want to be successful.

“As I say, I know he still has the hunger and I do too...it’s the same with all of them in that changing room so, hopefully, there are more special days to come.”

While having to settle for a place on the bench at present, Curran said he is more then happy to play his part for the team.

“I was watching the Manchester United game yesterday and they were talking about players’ roles and some not being happy and attitude and things like that,” he said.

“And someone made a good point saying it’s very disrespectful for players who have come into a role like myself and Joe to do that to players who have done that role previously and have carried themselves professionally.

“For me I thought about the likes of Daniel Kearns straightaway...at the start he probably had the same role I’ve had over the last couple of months.

“Never once did he throw his head up, never once did he sulk.

“Training...unbelievable, matches...unbelievable when he was asked and came on.

“That’s the way I think about it now, if I was to sulk or be disappointed around the changing room it would be so disrespectful to him or someone else who’s not even getting on the bench. How disrespectful would it be to them to carry myself in that way?

“I’m no spring chicken, I’m not getting any younger, it’s just about the collective now mate that’s how I look at it.