Chris Shields admits Linfield will be 'aiming for the League Phase' ahead of upcoming European campaign

Linfield star Chris Shields admits the Blues will be “aiming for the League Phase” this summer as David Healy’s side prepare for another European campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having reclaimed the Gibson Cup in some style by finishing 22 points clear at the Premiership’s summit, Linfield will make their return to Champions League qualifying and discover their first round opponents on Tuesday.

Healy’s men are one of 14 seeded teams, giving them a greater chance of progression, and will face one of the following teams: Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra), KF Shkëndija (North Macedonia), FCI Levadia Tallinn (Estonia), Dinamo Minsk (Belarus), Hamrun Spartans (Malta), Kairat (Kazakhstan), Milsami Orhei (Moldova), Noah (Armenia), FC Differdange (Luxembourg), Iberia 1999 (Georgia), Víkingur (Faroe Islands), Shelbourne (Republic of Ireland), Egnatia (Albania) or AC Virtus (San Marino).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Progressing through the first round, just like they did in 2022 against Welsh champions The New Saints, would ensure Linfield at least a Conference League play-off spot as they look to follow in Larne’s footsteps.

Chris Shields celebrates with Matty Orr after Linfield's title triumph last season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The Inver Reds created Irish League history by becoming the first team to reach the League Phase of Europe’s third-tier competition – an achievement worth around £3.5million.

They took advantage of the Champions Path after losing in the first round of Champions League qualifying to RFS, receiving a bye into the third round of Conference League qualifying, beating FC Ballkani before a dramatic play-off triumph over Lincoln Red Imps.

Linfield have been on the verge of making it into the group stages of European football before, losing in a Europa League play-off to Qarabag in 2019 and agonisingly missing out in the final seconds of a Conference League play-off against RFS three years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shields has significant European experience having twice progressed into the Europa League groups with Dundalk and he’s keen to achieve more continental success this summer.

"I love Europe,” said Shields on the club’s social media. “In my European experience, you need a slice of luck and a scalp to do well but we’ll be aiming for the League Phase.

"I would love to do it with this group of players.”

After becoming the first manager to guide an Irish League club to the Conference League last August, Tiernan Lynch predicted that others would be able to follow in the future.

"This is not a financial thing,” he said at the time. “It is about us showing we can get to the group stages of a European competition, and teams from Northern Ireland can achieve that and it isn't a pipe dream anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have made it reality and there will be many more behind us doing the same."

Larne, Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville will also learn their European fate next week ahead of their own respective Conference League campaigns getting underway.

After finishing second, Larne will enter at the first round qualifying stage – they are one of 25 seeded sides – while Cliftonville, who came through the Premiership play-off by beating Coleraine in the final, are unseeded.