This summer, the Northern Amateur Premier Division side have lost both Andy Mooney (Glenavon) and Fiontan O'Boyle (Ballymena United) to the Irish League while 21-year-old goalkeeper Michael McEnhill has also spent time training with Ballymena.

The duo of Mooney and O’Boyle played key roles in helping Crumlin win the 2022/23 Clarence Cup – the club’s first trophy in 23 years – with both netting in their 5-4 final victory over Drumaness Mills.

Mooney has previous experience of playing in the top-flight with both Cliftonville and Carrick Rangers but 18-year-old O’Boyle is making the step up for the first time having progressed through the Crumlin United youth ranks.

Former Carrick Rangers forward Andy Mooney has made the move to Glenavon. PIC: Mark Marlow/Pacemaker Press

"Andy went to Ballyclare then came back and I told him that in my opinion he was the best player in the Amateur League when he played there,” said Caldwell. “He changed his lifestyle as such and would go to the gym and we seen that in his performances last year.

"To be play a part in that and to help them, especially Fiontan, is great.

"Fiontan was called up to the first team at 16 and I remember people questioning why I was playing him, but playing previously at that level you can see something in a player and you just know. I'm delighted for the both of them."

Mooney ended last season with 29 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions having moved back to his boyhood club from Ballyclare Comrades and now gets the opportunity to work under one of the Irish League striking greats in new boss Gary Hamilton.

"Andy reached levels I didn't see him play at in his first spell at Crumlin,” added Caldwell. “Teams get wind of it and I knew towards the end of last season that there were four or five clubs aware of him.

"I have every confidence in him. His ability has never been in question and I spoke to him before he left that there's going to be ups and downs and it's how you cope more mentally with the downs at that level if you're left out, haven't played in a few games - it's about perseverance.

"When you get your chance you need to take it. He has done well in pre-season. He's showing he can play at that level and it's about having that belief.

"That was a massive sell for him moving there to play under one of the best strikers that has ever played in the league."

O’Boyle contributed 15 goals last term in a potent partnership with Mooney and Caldwell feels the teenager is a shining example to every youngster at the club of what’s possible.

"Four or five Irish League clubs had contacted me and asked about him,” he said. “He started here at five or six years old so for him to go on and earn a contract with a Premiership club shows there is a pathway at Crumlin.

"I have a close relationship with Fiontan coming in as a 16-year-old and trying to look after him a bit more because a senior dressing room is totally different. You can get lost or eaten up very quickly.

"I seen a slight change in him at the end of last season when he was holding his own and had a bit of arrogance about him, which every footballer needs. He didn't let players off and if he was getting a bit of criticism he was standing on his own two feet which is good.

"Speaking to Jim (Ervin) and Ballymena, they were delighted with his progress and the relationship between us and them and us and Glenavon now is good. That's going to be a bonus for the club moving forward."

This summer window has been a busy one for players making the step up from the fourth-tier into the Premiership, with Tiarnan Mulvenna, Jackson Nesbitt (both Glenavon) and Lee Newell (Newry City) also switching while a host of others have transferred to Championship clubs.

“When I moved into the fourth-tier you go in with a bit of arrogance that the levels are so far apart and while it's different, there are rough diamonds in there that Irish League teams can pick up,” said Caldwell. “The gap between the bottom and top-six clubs of the Irish League is widening with full-time against part-time.

"Maybe teams in the bottom-six are starting to shop in places they haven't had to before.

"We came fifth in the league last season, won a cup and have had two strikers move to the Irish League.

"If I was a young lad in the Premier Amateur League or Division 1A, you're sort of looking at it thinking that if you can replicate a season like those guys then there's no reason why I can't get the move.