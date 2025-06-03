Cliftonville and Glentoran amongst clubs interested in making move for Portadown star

Cliftonville and Glentoran are amongst the clubs interested in making a move for Portadown winger Josh Ukek after his impressive debut Irish League campaign.

The 25-year-old arrived at Shamrock Park from Welsh outfit Bala Town last summer and scored nine Premiership goals for Niall Currie’s side as they enjoyed a solid return to life back in Northern Ireland’s top-flight.

Ukek finished last term in superb form, netting in three of Portadown’s final four matches – including April’s 2-0 win over Cliftonville – and has attracted interest from clubs both in the Irish League and League of Ireland.

In November, winger Ukek signed a new contract with the Ports until the end of next season so any potential transfer would see the County Armagh outfit receive a fee.

Portadown's Josh Ukek has attracted interest after an impressive season at Shamrock Park. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

The Ports moved quickly to tie down their star talent with the likes of striker Ahu Obhakhan, who scored nine league goals in his first season at the club, Aaron McCarey, Ben Wylie, Lee Chapman, Gary Thompson and Baris Altintop all signing new deals ahead of next term where Currie’s men will look to build on their eighth-placed Premiership finish.

After signing his contract extension, Currie hailed the impact of Ukek, saying: “It’s very important we make sure we keep our talent here at the club so we no longer have such a big turn over every season, that’s our plans ahead.

“We believe Josh is a top talent with a lot to learn still but completely at the right club for that now, he’s a massive game changer on his day and we want that to evolve now with consistency.

"He’s a great lad and has found his home with us so here’s to watching this exciting young player develop and as always special mention to Shane Dolan, our head of ROI recruitment.”

Jim Magilton’s Reds have moved to secure the futures of several key players with Joe Gormley, Ryan Curran and Jonny Addis amongst those to agree contract extensions.