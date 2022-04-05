Cliftonville back to build on ‘fantastic achievement’ with final league push

Defeat last Friday to Crusaders in the last four of the Irish Cup stopped Cliftonville dreams of treble glory.

However, McLaughlin’s men visit Portadown tonight very much in the league title conversation aware victory would cut the deficit behind leaders Linfield to a single point entering the split and open up a gap over Glentoran of four.

“We are disappointed with the results as we were hoping to get to the final and give the fans another big day out, but it wasn’t meant to be...that’s where it ends,” said McLaughlin after the semi-final. “We’ve still so much to play for...we’ve a big game on Tuesday night and five games in the split to play.

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin

“There are so many big games still to come...I told the boys to feel sorry for themselves tonight, but when you wake up in the morning it’s a new day and we focus on Tuesday night.

“If one or two let the disappointment get the better of them then we’ll have to move on without them, but I don’t expect that to happen.

“The boys are disappointed but come Tuesday they will be raring to go again.

“It’s good to be part of it, I don’t think too many people thought we would be in the position we’re in.

“We’ve done brilliantly well all season, the consistency has been excellent.

“To be part of the run-in and the title challenge at this stage of the season is a fantastic achievement from the players.

“There will be no problem in the boys lifting themselves up again, they are focused on how hard they have to work right until the end of the season.

“We’re looking forward to getting up and running again.

“Portadown have done brilliantly since ‘Doolers’ (Paul Doolin) has gone in there.

“They’ve picked up some big points over the last couple of weeks.

“They are a tough side to crack, especially at home and we don’t expect anything else but a tough game.

“All Irish League games are the same, we just want to get back at it again.”

q Cliftonville and Coleraine have been charged and sanctioned by the Irish FA’s Disciplinary Committee for breaches of Article 33.3 of the Irish FA’s Disciplinary Code (spectator misconduct).

The charges relate to this year’s NIFL League Cup final between the clubs on Sunday, March 13 at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.