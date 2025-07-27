Cliftonville confirm arrival of Coleraine attacker while 'talented' Northern Ireland youth international joins Glenavon on loan
Campbell came through the ranks at Dungannon Swifts and amassed nearly 150 senior appearances before earning a move into full-time football with the Bannsiders.
The 26-year-old played 37 times in the Premiership last term, scoring nine goals – a Coleraine tally only bettered by striker Matthew Shevlin – but has now departed after just one season following the summer arrivals of Joel Cooper and Lewis McGregor at The Showgrounds.
Another departure from Coleraine sees Northern Ireland youth international Corey Smith join Glenavon on a season-long loan.
Smith, who previously spent time on the books of Dungannon and Larne, played 27 times across all competitions during his first campaign at Coleraine, including racking up 20 Premiership appearances.
The 20-year-old will now gain further senior experience at Mourneview Park and hopes to help Paddy McLaughlin’s side push up the table.
"Ruaidhri (Higgins, Coleraine manager) said to me that Glenavon have contacted him saying they were interested in having me on loan and it happened from there,” Smith told the club’s media channel. “I was interested in coming.
"Every team has strengthened a good bit so it’s going to be tough. Hopefully Glenavon can push on a bit more this year.”
Smith has joined former Coleraine team-mate Kyle McClelland, Stephen Mallon, Kris Lowe, Luke Cartwright, Paddy Burns, Jordan McMullan, Oran O’Kane and Harry Murphy as a summer arrival at Glenavon.
He previously played alongside striker Michael O’Connor at Dungannon, helping the Swifts preserve their Premiership status under Dean Shiels, and Coleraine chief Ruaidhri Higgins believes a temporary stint in Lurgan will help aid Smith’s development.
“We believe this switch is one that suits all parties,” said Higgins. “Corey is a talented player and we are sure he will benefit from this loan arrangement.
“We will track his progress throughout the season.”
