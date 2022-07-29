Coleraine bolster squad with double swoop on Cliftonville

The Bannsiders have completed the signing of Conor McDermott and agreed a deal for Michael McCrudden to join him at The Showgrounds.

McDermott has penned a two-year deal with Coleraine bringing to an end a three-year stint with the Reds.

He initially arrived at Solitude on loan from Derry City in 2019 before the switch was made permanent.

Oran Kearney welcomes new signing Conor McDermott to Coleraine.

During his time with Paddy McLaughlin's men McDermott helped them win the County Antrim Shield and League Cup and also played in Europe.

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney is delighted to bring the defender to the club and feels his versatility will be a major asset.

“Conor is only 24-years-old but you can see he’s a really good defender,” he said.

“He’s really good going forward and can play at both right-back and centre-back.

“It gives us that bit of versatility and cover for Lyndon that we probably haven’t had for quite some time.

“Ideally you want competition for places and it keeps everyone on their toes and Conor ticks a lot of boxes with his versatility.

“I think he’s in good shape but he needs to get back on the pitch and get some minutes under his belt.”