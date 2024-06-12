Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ballymena United have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Aaron Jarvis from Coleraine on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old started his career with Institute before moving to the Bannsiders in 2019 and has spent the past five years with the club, but will now link-up with former teammate Josh Carson on Warden Street as Jim Ervin continues to strengthen.

Jarvis is the Sky Blues’ fifth summer signing following Carson, Caolan Loughran, Jack O’Mahony and Joe Moore with Ervin saying last Thursday that he expected more new faces through the Showgrounds doors over the coming weeks.

"We've brought Caolan Loughran back to the club for his third spell with us,” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “Caolan is a guy I've admired and I think last season in the performances against Ballymena (for Loughgall) he showed the quality he has.

New signing Aaron Jarvis with Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. PIC: Ballymena United FC

"He has matured a lot over the years since he has been away and we really look forward to seeing him in a Sky Blue shirt again.

"Jack O'Mahony is an exciting young player, a right-back that can play on the left-hand side and further up the pitch. Jack is a player I've worked with previously when he was a youngster and we tried to get him in January...when we heard he was available it was a no-brainer to go to speak to him and thankfully he has chosen Ballymena as his destination for the next two years.

"There's a really exciting one in Joe Moore from Dungannon Swifts, who is one we spoke to last year and didn't manage to get sorted. Thankfully this time around we've managed to get Joe in...he's a really exciting player and we look forward to working with him. I think he's one that will excite the fans this season with his performances and skill levels.

"We announced Josh Carson (last Wednesday) which is a major, major signing for us. It's one that has got fans talking and I've been excited since we started talking to Josh this time last week after it was announced he was on the transfer list.

"Hopefully that won't be the end of it...hopefully we should have another couple if not over the weekend, then the early parts of next week as we still look to strengthen. This time last year when we came in it was slightly later so we're ahead of schedule compared to last year and hopefully that'll stand us in good stead going into pre-season."

Meanwhile, Coleraine have confirmed that assistant manager William Murphy has left his role after nine years of service while goalkeeper Marty Gallagher is also set to depart the Showgrounds.

Coleraine have also announced defender Stephen O’Donnell has been placed on the transfer list.