Adam Long who has agreed a permanent switch to Coleraine. (Photo: Dylan Kirkpatrick/Coleraine FC)

New Coleraine signing Adam Long says he was sold on a move after discussions with first-team manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

The 24-year-old, who previously played for Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers, was announced as the latest arrival at The Showgrounds after his contract expired at AFC Fylde.

Despite being at the early stages of his career, Long believes the experience he has gained at all his clubs will stand him in good stead as he samples Irish League football for the first time in his career.

Long became Coleraine’s seventh capture this summer as he joins Kodi Lyons-Foster, Stephen Fallon, Will Patching, Lewis McGregor, Connor Murray and Joel Cooper in making the switch to the Ballycastle Road.

“I think it’s a great move for me,” he explained.

“I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago, and since then, I’ve really wanted to sign.

“I’ve had a look around the local area, the ground and I just think it’s the perfect place for me to be.

“I played local football in the Isle of Man until the age of 16, before being scouted to do my scholarship over at Wigan Athletic.

“I was fortunate to be at that football club for five years of my life before moving onto Doncaster Rovers, and then Fylde.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be given opportunities at clubs where it might not have happened at other places.

“To be able to pick up plenty of game time at a really young age has been really beneficial for me.”

Centre-backs are either known for being composed on the ball or aggressive in the tackle – but Long admitted that he is capable of doing both if required.

“I’d like to think I’m a blend of a no-nonsense centre-back who also likes to play,” he explained.

“Obviously, whatever style of football you play, you need to adapt to it.

“I’ve had different managers in the past who all play in a different way, so I’m more confident that I can adapt to the style the manager wants here.

“Everyone seems to be right-footed these days, so to be able to offer something that other players might not be able to do is a big asset.”

Coleraine were denied European football at the end of last season after losing out to Cliftonville in the European play-off.

That means that Higgins’ men won’t return to pre-season until this Monday (June 23), and Long spoke of his enthusiasm at getting to know his new team-mates, with an attractive friendly away at League Two side Fleetwood Town pencilled into the calendar.

“I’m looking forward to getting in and meeting all the new lads,” he added.

“It’s a new place for me to live and I just can’t wait to get my feet under the ground.