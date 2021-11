The NI Football League confirmed the clash at the Showgrounds had been called off in line with its Covid Case Policy.

A new date for the fixture has not been confirmed as yet.

Coleraine Football Club however informed fans that matchday tickets that have already been bought will be valid for the re-arranged game.