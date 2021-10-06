Coleraine’s surge up the Danske Bank Premiership has been built on that formula.

Monday night’s 2-0 win at Crusaders meant the Bannsiders have only conceded once in their last five games.

They have also scored 14 goals during that period much to Kearney’s delight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday night's win moved Coleraine up to third place in the table

“It’s good habits when you’re keeping clean sheets,” said the Coleraine boss.

“It starts from your front line and I thought Eoin Bradley and Matthew Shevlin again were really, really good again.

“And the work of Conor McKendry and Jamie Glackin on the wing was outstanding.

“To come to Crusaders and get a result you need all hands to the pump, you can’t carry any passengers.

“Tonight we had that throughout the team.

“It’s another good performance and that’s what we’ve been driving the last few weeks.

“We’ve had three or four good performances on the bounce, and I know it’s an old cliché, but when we perform we give ourselves a good chance of winning the game.

“Tonight I thought the performance was on the money and we got a couple of good goals with it.”

While Kearney was pleased with his side’s performance his opposite number, Stephen Baxter, was left disappointed with his side’s showing.

“You can’t take anything away from Coleraine, as they deserved their victory,” he said.