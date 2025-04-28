Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boyhood fan ​Conor Bradley now holds a special place in Anfield history as the first player from Northern Ireland in over a century to celebrate league glory with Liverpool.

​Bradley was left out of the weekend matchday squad due to an injury precaution but proved at the heart of the post-match celebrations with his Liverpool team-mates after a 5-1 win over Tottenham secured the Reds a record-equalling 20th English league title.

The 21-year-old product of Dungannon United Youth joins Elisha Scott and Billy Lacey – the latter with the IFA XI side – as home internationals with league championship medals at the Reds (as reported by renowned statistician Marshall Gillespie). Scott and Lacey finished as English First Division winners twice in the early 1920s.

"It would be really special if we can get over the line," Bradley told BBC Sport NI in advance of Sunday’s title-clinching success. "Whenever you join a club like Liverpool you dream of winning the Premier League.

Liverpool players – including Northern Ireland’s Conor Bradley (third right) – enjoying the title party at Anfield. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty)

"I have supported Liverpool all of my life and bringing home the Premier League would be so special."

He added: "It's my dream club...I am a Liverpool fan all my life so I am enjoying my time here, I just want to keep working really hard and keep doing well for the club and keep bringing trophies home if possible."

Bradley has clocked up 15 appearances across this season’s Premier League campaign, having joined the club from Dungannon Swifts in 2019.

Highlights from his Reds career to date include a senior debut in 2021 before first-team assists and a goal across January 2024.

"It doesn't make sense in my head...coming from Castlederg and getting to one of the biggest clubs in the world is pretty special,” Bradley recently told Northern Ireland’s YouTube channel. "Over the last two years loads of my dreams have come true.

"I scored my first international goal, scored my first goal for Liverpool and all those sorts of things, so it has been a good few years for me...I want to maximise my potential and be the best player I can be every day.”