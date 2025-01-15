Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dion Charles admits conversations with Northern Ireland team-mates Callum Marshall and Brodie Spencer helped him know “this is the right move for my career” after joining League One outfit Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also managed by a former Northern Ireland international in Michael Duff, Marshall is on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium from West Ham United while wing-back Spencer made the switch to Huddersfield from Cliftonville in 2020.

Charles has arrived on a two-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee from Bolton Wanderers, where he scored 57 goals in 149 appearances, and will now hope to help boost Huddersfield’s Championship promotion push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff’s side currently sit fourth, four points adrift of the automatic promotion spots, and Charles feels it’s the perfect club for him to take the next step in his career.

Dion Charles has joined Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“I was immediately attracted to the ambition of the Club and prospect of playing my part in getting Huddersfield Town back where we belong, so I’m delighted to have completed the move and become a Town player,” he said. “In discussions with Mark Cartwright and Michael Duff, you get excited about where the Club want to be and the levels expected from the players who are here.

"I’ve only heard great things about the Club and team from Brodie and Callum, and I believe this is the right move for my career and somewhere I can look to push myself to become an even better player.

“There’s a really important second half of the season to come, but with the team in great form and the mood around the Club so positive, I’m just looking forward to pulling on the shirt for the first time and showing what I’m all about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Irish connection with Huddersfield also includes former Glentoran youngster Conor Falls, who made his senior debut last month, and Duff believes his new recruit will thrive.

“It’s brilliant to see Dion join the Club, and I’m looking forward to getting to work with him alongside his new teammates straight away,” he said. “Someone I’ve coached against many times, he is not only a constant goal threat but an incredibly diligent forward, and I believe he’ll compliment those around him in the team well within our systems and structures of play.

“Joining us in the prime of his career, Dion’s ambition matches our own and he’s the type of player I know Huddersfield Town fans will want to get behind.

"All three new arrivals in January give us renewed belief and focus heading into an important second half of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting Director Mark Cartwright added: “I’m really happy to have Dion join the Club, and with his arrival following both Ruben and Joe’s arrivals, it’s been a very positive January transfer window for us already only halfway through the month as we’ve looked to get our business complete in good time.

“When you look at the underlying metrics of the side, we are right up there in terms of chance creation, key passes and expected goals, but our chance conversion hasn’t been where it’s needed to be.

"Having gone undefeated in Sky Bet League One for over three months despite that, our ambition for the season remains the same as ever, and we are doing all we can to put Michael and his team in a position to succeed.

“Dion’s goal scoring record speaks for itself at both club and international level, and bringing him in alongside Joe Taylor gives us a completely refreshed front line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad