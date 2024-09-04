​Daniel Ballard knows now is the time to step up and fill the void left in Northern Ireland’s side by the international retirement of Jonny Evans - but said the Manchester United defender is irreplaceable.

​Sunderland defender Ballard has been a big part of Northern Ireland’s recent resurgence with some excellent displays for club and country, but the responsibility on the 24-year-old’s shoulders has grown considerably after defensive partner Evans ended his international career last week.

Following the retirements of Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas, Evans takes with him 107 caps’ worth of experience, and leaves Paddy McNair and Josh Magennis as the only members of the current squad who went to Euro 2016.

“He was always a massive boost when he was here, and he isn’t someone who can be replaced,” Ballard said. “He had over 100 caps, and none of us have done that. And the level he plays at is a lot higher than us. So you don’t replace that.

Daniel Ballard ready for the start of Nations League play with Northern Ireland. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“But it is up to us to step up now and fill the void. It was nice to play with him during the summer and I try to cherish that. We never knew when he was going to retire, and he is getting older now and we knew this day would come. It is disappointing, but we sort of half expected it as well.”

Evans’ exit leaves Michael O’Neill without a captain and the manager has said he is in no rush to name a permanent successor. Ballard is among the candidates, having taken the armband for the 2-0 friendly win over Andorra in June.

“I feel that is natural with my career in general,” Ballard said. “I do take on more responsibility, not just here but at Sunderland as well. I am used to playing in quite a young team with my club, so coming here I feel normal. Day to day I try not to think about it too much, but I do feel it on the pitch. When you miss a presence like Jonny Evans, you just have to fill the void and try and help the team. It isn’t just me, others have stepped up.

“I feel it is a collective responsibility, and it will help me and a few others who can step up. You can’t replace Jonny. But when you try and fill the void, it gives you an extra boost to try and help the team.”

Asked about his own approach, Ballard said he had learned alongside both Davis and Evans as captains.

“I think both Jonny and ‘Davo’, the two captains I have played under, are both very similar,” he said. “Both were very vocal on the pitch and demanding, and they led by example. There was no shouting or screaming before the game, that wasn’t their style. That is something I appreciated, and something I learned from them.

"Some players may need that. I certainly didn’t. They set such a high example, so it is something I want to follow and I am sure the lads in the team will have looked at that as well and want to do the same thing.”

Northern Ireland will begin their fourth Nations League campaign against Luxembourg tomorrow with some confidence they can get out of League C after a considerable uptick in fortunes over the past 10 months – with victories over Denmark and Scotland in particular boosting confidence.