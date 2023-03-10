It will now be played at 3pm tomorrow, Saturday, 11 March at the same venue.

Glenavon will be hoping to build on a first win in 10 matches after they beat Newry City 2-0 last weekend while Glentoran are coming off the back of Tuesday’s 5-1 triumph against Carrick Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams met less than two weeks ago with the game ending in a goalless draw and Glens assistant manager Tim McCann is hoping to see a similar attacking output to earlier in the week at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Volunteers clear snow from the pitch on Friday at The Oval

"Score some goals!" he told GlensTV when asked what differences he wanted to see this time around against Glenavon.

"We scored five (against Carrick) and hopefully we've kept a few in the locker. You just want to get the momentum back again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boys were playing with a smile of their face again and looked comfortable on the ball. We want to play attacking football and want to give them the freedom to go and play and hopefully get on the end of a few goals."