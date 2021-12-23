Darren Cole clear on his Glentoran trophy goals

Darren Cole, the Scotland-born former Derry City defender, has been confirmed by the Glens as the third deal for the January transfer window.

Cole will join Sean Murray and Michael O’Connor as New Year additions to a squad sitting level with Linfield at the head of the Danske Bank Premiership standings heading into Monday’s top-of-the-table derby date.

And 29-year-old Cole is relishing the chance to shine at Glentoran.

Darren Cole has signed for Glentoran. Pic by Pacemaker.

“We want to win the league...that’s why I’m here,” said Cole on the official Glentoran website. “I’m just going to try my best, go out and do everything and, hopefully, I can play as soon as I can and make them (the fans) proud as much as myself.”

Cole is a product of Rangers’ Academy system in Scotland and Walter Smith handed the defender his senior debut during the 2010 Champions League campaign.

He counts Derry City as his most recent club following a 2017 transfer.

“I’m really happy...it’s something a bit different for me, I’ve never obviously played in this league,” he said. “Last season we played against a couple of teams in the league and I was actually surprised at how good they were.

“When I had the chance to come here it was definitely easier.

“You can see by the results and winning, you come to the ground, the ground’s good, you get a lot of fans and the fans are great and I know a few of the players...there’s nothing but good things.

“I want to come here and win things and play.

“It’s anyone’s point when they come in, everyone wants to play but they’ve been picking up good results and if I can add to that, that’s what I want to do, I’ll come in and do my best...all we want to do now is to keep picking up these results.”

