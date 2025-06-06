Date and venue confirmed as Irish League champions Linfield set to meet Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts in Charity Shield

Premiership champions Linfield and Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts will meet in the Charity Shield at Windsor Park on Friday, July 4 (7:45pm kick-off).

David Healy’s men have booked their Champions League return this summer after finishing a mammoth 22 points clear at the Premiership’s summit, becoming the first team to seal Gibson Cup glory before the split.

Dungannon enjoyed a dream season, following up their joint-best top-flight finish of fourth by winning the club’s maiden Irish Cup crown after beating Cliftonville on penalties at Windsor Park last month.

Rodney McAree’s men are also preparing for a European adventure with the Swifts entering Conference League qualifying at the second round stage.

Linfield and Dungannon Swifts will meet in the Charity Shield on July 4. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

Linfield, who are seeded in the opening round of Champions League qualifying, will discover their opponents on June 17 while Dungannon learn their potential destinations the following day.

Both teams will be using the Charity Shield as crucial preparation for those fixtures with the pair set to face off in a fixture which will raise funds for Action Mental Health.

The NI Football League last year announced Action Mental Health as the league’s official charity partner ahead of the last Charity Shield encounter in which Larne came from a goal down to defeat Cliftonville at Inver Park.

With over 60 years of experience, Action Mental Health actively promotes the mental health and well-being of people in Northern Ireland and has emerged as the standard bearer to help to smash the stigma of mental illness for all sections of the community.