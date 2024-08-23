Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​David Fisher’s delicious double helped Glentoran pocket three valuable Sports Direct Premiership points against 10-man Carrick Rangers at the Loughshore Leisure Arena.

It proved a cracking 90 minutes of action, with Fisher stealing the show.Danny Gibson shot the home team into the lead only for former Wimbledon man Fisher to level.

New Glens defender Frankie Hvid then put the visitors in front before the break.

Carrick also lost defender Kurtis Forsythe after he picked up two yellow cards in the space of four minutes.

Glentoran's David Fisher (second right) scored two goals in the 3-1 win over 10-man Carrick Rangers. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press) Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Evergreen Paul Heatley turned back the clock by shooting Stuart King’s men level after the restart only for that man Fisher to win it for the Glens with 13 minutes left.

Glentoran roared from the traps and should have been in front only for Hvid then Fisher to miss promising opportunities.

Defender Paddy McClean then moved on to a Fuad Sule pass to try his luck with a low shot from 25 yards, but Ross Glendinning got down smartly to save.

The home team rode their luck again on 21 minutes.

This time Jordan Jenkins sent teenager James Douglas surging forward and Forsythe was fortunate he didn’t turn the midfielder’s shot into his own net.

Carrick took the lead, probably with their first meaningful attack.

Veteran striker Heatley, signed from Crusaders in the summer, moved on to a Gibson flick and was duly hauled down by skipper Marcus Kane, although the incident appeared to be outside the box.

Gibson sent Glens goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai the wrong way from the penalty spot.

But the Glens levelled on 41 minutes. This time Hvid burst forward, his shot lacked any kind of conviction but it did fall kindly for Fisher, who prodded home.

The home side almost got back level immediately when Albert Watson met a Heatley corner-kick, only for his header to come back off the crossbar

Carrick’s night turned sour as half-time approached. Curtis was red-carded after picking up quickfire bookings before the Glens surged into a deserved lead.

Glendinning attempted to punch away when trying to clear from Kane, the ball fell for Jenkins, whose shot was flicked off the line by Joe Crowe but Hvid followed up to ram home the rebound.

Incredibly, King’s boys were back on terms 13 minutes after the restart.

It was vintage Heatley as he picked up a superb pass from Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston and, after holding off McClean, the little striker’s low drive arrowed under the body of Gyollai.

Glentoran then missed a great chance to establish the lead when Fisher’s shot was shovelled clear by Glendinning, the ball fell to Douglas but he volleyed wide of an empty net.

But the Glens did grab the lead with 13 minutes remaining and it was fitting Douglas played a massive part.