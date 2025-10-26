David Healy delighted as players show 'resilience and bottle' after 'challenging week' at Linfield

David Healy’s Linfield silenced their critics by getting back on a winning track against gutsy Ballymena United at Windsor Park on Saturday.

The reigning Premiership champions not only slumped to successive defeats against Portadown and Cliftonville over the previous eight days, but also had to withstand a controversial outburst from a former player.

Ex-Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty in a podcast last week blasted the south Belfast club, stating it was “probably the worst run club I’ve seen in my life”.

Having joined the Blues in the 2022/23 season, wayward Lafferty made only eight appearances but failed to find the net in any of those games. He branded the club as “a shambles”.

Linfield's Euan East celebrates his goal during Saturday's victory over Ballymena United with Samuel Taylor. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

It had been a testing week for Healy and his boys, but they emerged with flying colours. Goals from defensive pair Euan East and Ben Hall helped normal service resume.

Former Linfield favourite Matty Clarke threatened to spoil the party by heading a sensational equaliser, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Yes, the omens were not good for Ballymena. Their last league win at the international venue was 21 years ago when Dominic Melly nicked the winner in Kenny Shiels’ time as manager.

Although they put in a spirited showing, if Linfield had been a little bit more clinical in front of goal, they could have made life a lot easier for themselves.

“I thought we were deserved winners,” said Healy. “Obviously, we had a setback at conceding the goal but it might not have been the worst thing because we responded.

“The players showed good character to go on and win the game. We were by far and away the better team.

“Ballymena beat us a few weeks back at their place, we had to react and respond. We were a little bit disappointed because I thought we were better value for a one goal lead at half-time.

“It always seems to be the way, when you are going through a tough week, it’s never made easy. In a strange kind of way, the Ballymena equaliser helped us.

“The players knew they had to react and change the momentum. It’s important when a team equalises that you show resilience and a little bit of bottle – we did that.

“It has been a challenging week, but most weeks at Linfield Football Club are challenging. Even when we win, it can be a challenge.”

The Blues forged ahead on 25 minutes. A trademark corner kick from the left by Kirk Millar was met by the unmarked East, who bulleted home a header at the near post.

United stunned the home fans just after the half-hour. Patrick McEleney whipped in a great cross from the right that was met by Clarke and his header arrowed into the top corner.

But Linfield regained the lead seven minutes later. Another Millar free kick was knocked on by Sam Roscoe for Hall but smash past O’Neill.

Ballymena United coach Andy Law took on the media duties in place of manager Jim Ervin.

“We are disappointed we didn’t get something out of the game,” he said. “We conceded from two set plays that, which was disappointing.

"It was the same against Glentoran last week, so it’s something we must address and look at it as a group.

“We got ourselves back into the game with Clarkie’s equaliser, but then kind of shot ourselves in the foot again soon after that.