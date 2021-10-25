David Healy determined to end winless run at Inver Park

The Blues have not beaten their opponents at Inver Park since they returned to the top flight two seasons ago.

In their three Danske Bank Premiership games down there Linfield have lost by three goals to one twice and drawn the other.

That point though proved vital as the Blues secured another League title last term.

Linfield boss David Healy

However, they even came a cropper in the County Antrim Shield meeting last season at Inver Park losing 4-1 in the end as Tiernan Lynch’s side went on to win the competition.

Healy knows it will be another tough evening against a Larne side who currently sit two points behind them in the table.

But the Blues boss has challenged his side to draw a line under the run.

“We’ll be going down there to get the win,” Healy told the club website.

“It has been a tough place to go and Larne have excelled in the games against us.

“I spoke to the players about our record there after our game last week just to be sure they are mentally and physically prepared to go there.

“They need to understand that we have probably underperformed down there of late.

“We got a late equaliser down there when Andy (Waterworth) scored, and that proved important in the end.”

Larne have started their domestic campaign in good form after an impressive European run.

Although Healy feels their cup final defeat to the Blues last season will still be in their minds tonight.

“We obviously beat them in the cup final, and I know Tiernan and his staff were disappointed with the level of performance from his side that night,” he said.

“So it will be an easy one for them to motivate themselves for.

“I’m not saying it will be a revenge mission for them, but they will certainly be talking about the cup final in the build up to this game.