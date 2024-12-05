Linfield manager David Healy hopes his side can use the frustration of a third consecutive defeat to rivals Glentoran as fuel to further strengthen their position atop the Premiership table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Dungannon Swifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defending champions were eliminated from the BetMcLean Cup on Tuesday evening as Glens teenager James Douglas scored a dramatic late winner at Windsor Park, securing his side’s third triumph over the Blues in the span of two months, following up back-to-back league successes.

Despite those two Premiership setbacks, Healy’s men will still travel to Stangmore Park this weekend with a seven-point advantage at the summit over Cliftonville and are eight better off than the Swifts, who currently occupy third spot after a sensational first-half of this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than moving on quickly from defeat, former Northern Ireland international Healy asked his players to reflect and now wants them to show why they’re sitting in the position they are.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"I told the players that there's no point leaving here and not being disappointed, getting in their cars and forgetting about it - we can't,” he told the club’s media channel. “We have to address the situation quickly and make sure the next opportunity we get on Saturday that we prove we're top of the table for a reason.

"Sometimes frustration can be fuel for games ahead. The frustrating thing, which I wasn't going to talk about, the decision to not send (James) Singleton off was wrong.

"At any level in football when you pull someone back it's an automatic yellow card. I think the referee got that wrong. It could change the game, who knows. I don't think we'd be standing here with the result we have."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linfield will face Glentoran once more this year when the pair meet at The Oval on Boxing Day before potentially another clash in the split, which could possibly go a long way towards determining Gibson Cup title honours.

While Healy’s side have scored more league goals (35) than any other team this season, they’ve only mustered one in three outings across competitions against their biggest rivals and the Blues boss is determined to quickly address the matter.

"We spoke to the players and asked 'is there a mental block?' - there shouldn't be,” he added. “In table terms we should be better than Glentoran.

"We missed opportunities, we didn't pick out the right person, pick out the right finish. We'd good chances and I can't be too critical of the players again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What we lacked maybe was some extra attacking options on the bench, which we were short of. We only had one in Rhys (Annett). We gave Fitzy (Matthew Fitzpatrick) and Chris McKee as long as we could.