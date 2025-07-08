David Healy knows Linfield's Champions League qualifying showdown with Shelbourne 'going to be a challenge'

Linfield manager David Healy believes their Champions League first qualifying round clash against Shelbourne is “going to be a challenge” and has been keeping a close eye on potential tactical adjustments after the Dubliners appointed a former Premier League star as Damien Duff’s replacement.

The Blues are back in Europe’s premier competition after easing to Gibson Cup glory last season, becoming the first team to win the Premiership title before the split, ultimately finishing 22 points clear at the summit.

Their reward is an Irish League vs League of Ireland showdown with Shelbourne, who claimed a first Premier Division triumph in 18 years under Duff.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger has since made a shock departure from Tolka Park and been replaced by Joey O’Brien – an ex-Bolton and West Ham defender who previously served on the club’s backroom staff.

Winning the Premiership has given Linfield a greater chance of following in Larne’s footsteps by qualifying for League Phase football with victory over Shelbourne set to guarantee at least a Conference League play-off.

They’ll also avail of the Champions Path through qualification, but Healy isn’t getting carried away, acknowledging the difficulty of facing a Shels side that are 25 matches through their league campaign.

The Blues had five potential opponents – Inter Club d'Escaldes, FC Differdange 03, Víkingur, KF Egnatia and Shelbourne – at last month’s draw and Healy believes they’ve been handed the toughest possible assignment.

"When the draw was made, out of the four or five possible teams we could have got I think Shelbourne is the toughest draw," he told BBC Sportsound ahead of Wednesday’s first leg in Dublin. "You don't become champions over a team like Shamrock Rovers by not being a good side.

"They're a top side they have top players all over the pitch and it's going to be a challenge for us.”

The fixture has historical significance as it comes 20 years on from Linfield’s famous Setanta Cup triumph over Shelbourne, but Healy hasn’t been using that as motivation.

"A lot of people will be talking about that,” he added. “I've made no reference to that and we probably haven't said a lot in the media, but we're trying to keep our powder dry.