Both players were subbed off inside 25 minutes – McDaid was carried off on a stretcher with a knee injury and McKay remains in hospital with a stomach issue after he contested an aerial duel on his full club debut.

‘I want to update our supporters with news on Robbie McDaid and Ryan McKay who both suffered injuries in the first half of Saturday’s Premiership game at home to Carrick Rangers,” Healy said on Linfield’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Firstly, can I thank the many supporters who’ve contacted the club to express their concern about the well-being of both players. The kindness and positive messages have been much appreciated.

Linfield's Robbie McDaid

"Robbie has been for an MRI scan on the knee injury he sustained in the first minute of Saturday’s game and he’s now waiting for an appointment to see the knee specialist, to ascertain the damage and treatment required, on the road to recovery.

"We expect Robbie to be unavailable for quite some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve visited young Ryan McKay again in the Ulster Hospital today and I want to pay tribute to the medical professionals who are taking care of him there.

"Ryan was making his first starting appearance for Linfield on Saturday and with family members proudly in attendance, it was really unfortunate that he sustained the stomach injury, resulting in him having to be admitted to hospital.

"He’s still being assessed and receiving appropriate treatment in hospital and we all hope he will be well enough in the next few days, to be allowed home to continue his recovery there.

"We don’t expect to have Ryan available for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone at the club extends best wishes to Robbie and Ryan, as they aim to recover from their unfortunate injuries.

"Along with our other current injured players, they can be assured that they will receive full support, care, treatment and attention from our dedicated team of medical professionals.”