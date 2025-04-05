David Healy 'surprised' by Glentoran guard of honour decision and says 'everything is in place' as Linfield look to defend Irish League title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linfield manager David Healy admits he was “surprised” that Glentoran didn’t give his side a guard of honour ahead of their Premiership clash on Saturday afternoon – but says it didn’t take the gloss off a special day which ended with lifting another Irish League title.

Since the Blues were confirmed as champions, both Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders welcomed Healy’s men onto the pitch with a guard of honour, but ‘Big Two’ rivals Glentoran opted against it at Windsor Park.

The hosts went on to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Callumn Morrison and Kirk Millar either side of a Jordan Jenkins strike, extending their lead over Declan Devine’s second-placed Glens to 25 points in the process.

"It maybe surprised me, but each to their own,” said Healy. “It is never forced on any club.

Linfield manager David Healy with club legend Terry Hayes after Saturday's 2-1 win over Glentoran. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"I have huge respect for Declan and Paddy McCourt (Glentoran assistant manager) is one of my best mates in football so there’s huge mutual respect there.

"I have no doubt if it had have been Glentoran that won the league I would have made sure my football club and players did it...we did it for Larne and had every single staff member and player involved in that Larne game.

"Each to their own, it’s no skin off my nose. It was about our day today.”

Healy ultimately rejected an approach from Scottish outfit Raith Rovers earlier this season to remain as Linfield chief and after winning his sixth league title in nine full seasons, many have called for Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer to be handed an extended deal.

The 45-year-old, who has also collected two Irish Cup crowns and three League Cups, has a current contract which runs until the end of next season and says preparations are already underway as Linfield look to defend their throne.

“I’d imagine I will sit down at some stage with the club,” added Healy when asked about his future. “I did say that what I don’t want is to be left in a predicament where everything is up in the air – that’s for me and the club.

"What that does is potentially derail a title challenge.

"I don’t lie awake at night wondering whether Linfield are going to move me on or sack me, but being a smart man, which I hope I’ve learned during my time as manager here, I knew come November or December if things weren’t working out that the odds would be stacked against me.

"We fought a good fight. There was speculation that my agent and I had mugged the club off (over new contract), I think today proves that we got it right as a collective decision.

"I made my decision coming off after the reception I got after the Loughgall game. The players needed somebody in charge and I felt at the time I was the best man for the job.

"I’ll enjoy the next three games, we have the AGM and club function which we will all enjoy as a group, I’ll go on holiday and try to switch my phone off.