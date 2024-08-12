Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linfield boss David Healy insists having defender Euan East and midfielder Stephen Fallon back in the team is equivalent to two new signings!

Both players missed a large chunk of last season because of injury, but both were back firing on all cylinders over the weekend as the Blues began their quest to regain the Sports Direct Premiership title at the Warden Street Showgrounds.

It was an impressive opening-day 2-0 showing from Healy’s men.

The first half was a relatively tame affair - apart from one horrendous tackle from United’s Josh Carson on Ethan McGee that earned the new signing only a yellow card.

Chris Shields (centre) following success from the penalty spot in Linfield's 2-0 win over Ballymena United. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker)

But the Blues upped the ante after the restart and took the lead on 55 minutes.

The impressive Kirk Millar drilled in a free-kick from wide on the left that was met by Chris McKee and his header bulleted into the net, off the head of Daniel Lafferty.

Skipper Chris Shields then sealed the deal eight minutes from time, sending goalkeeper Sean O’Neill the wrong way from the penalty spot after Joel Cooper was hauled down inside the box by Donal Rocks.

Healy stressed he was thrilled to have East and Fallon back on board.

“Euan was a huge loss to us last season,” admitted the former Northern Ireland international striker. “It meant we had to alter and change quite a bit in the position he plays in. It was good to have him back.

"Euan gives us an option...he can play anywhere along the back because he is that good.

“Stevie had a horrendous run of injuries last season. Credit to our physio team, they have been patient with him. Hopefully, now that he is fit and well again, we’ll see the best of him over the majority of the season.”

Healy admitted it was always going to be a testing afternoon against a much-changed Ballymena United side.

He added: “It was always going to be a tough game, given the level of investment that has gone into Ballymena United and the experienced players attracted to the club.

“We struggled a bit in the first half. The pitch looked good, but it was dry, and it was difficult to get our attacking players on the ball.

“But we talked at half-time, we changed the system, and we found a way (to win the game). Credit to the players, they were good in the second half.

"I thought we deserved to win the game.

“We got the (opening) goal at a good stage.

"Then, Chris (Shields) stepped up to show great composure to put away the penalty. I would imagine he had a sense of relief, having missed our last spot-kick in the European game.”

On Carson’s tackle, Healy added: “I thought it was ‘heavy’.

"The new rule is, when you leave the ground, it puts the players (who made the challenge) in danger.”

Ballymena United’s Jim Ervin was probably the Irish League’s busiest manager over the summer, recruiting no fewer than nine new players.