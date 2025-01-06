"The long throw-ins were still a threat...we just didn’t score any of them!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Annagh United boss Ciaran McGurgan dedicated Saturday’s Irish Cup dream derby win over high-profile neighbours Portadown to those behind the scenes along with his pride in the performances on the pitch.

In front of many of the names on which the club’s progress from Mid-Ulster football roots to the Irish League has been built – including McGurgan’s father, Brian – Annagh claimed the senior scalp of the Ports with a 3-2 win thanks to goals by Ryan Swan, Jack Evans and Stephen Murray.

James Teelan put Portadown in front and Steven McCullough cut the 3-1 deficit to set up a thrilling finish at Tandragee Road before McGurgan’s men had a spot in the sixth round confirmed off a win by a side the Annagh boss considered “the better team”.

McGurgan, in charge as manager since 2017, has witnessed highs and lows – with severe flooding in 2023 an especially difficult time for the Portadown-based club – and the collective efforts by so many proved in his thoughts following the weekend final whistle.

Annagh's Ryan Swan (left) and Paul Finnegan following victory over Portadown on Saturday in the Irish Cup. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

McGurgan spoke of the pride felt by so behind-the-scenes figures in the clubhouse at such a memorable result and how “on days like this you’re doing it as much for them as the team and I’m just delighted”.

Reflecting on the performance as Annagh recovered from 1-0 down against the Premiership visitors, he said: "We knew today was going to be a tough game...Portadown’s been in great form this season.

"We knew they’d be coming strong but we also knew we could use our home advantage​, a narrow pitch and

what we’ve got in the locker.

"I genuinely thought we were the better team and deserved winners.

"We set up a real strong bank of four at the back then two sitters and hit them down two channels.

"Our first two goals came from that...we were really disappointed with conceding Portadown’s first, we could have defended better.

"Although when they scored their second we were under pressure for a bit, our defenders dealt with it and over the last five minutes we’d two or three breaks and should’ve done better.

"There was an opportunity to get more but I’ll take the 3-2!

"When we get opportunities from set-pieces you have to make the most of it as we have big players to attack balls.

"Aaron McCarey pulled off two wonder saves...the one in the second half where he has reached back was unbelievable.

"The long throw-ins were still a threat...we just didn’t score any of them!

"But it was good to show the other side of our game, that we can open teams up from general play.”

A recent 4-3 success over Championship leaders Bangor from 3-1 offered the perfect blueprint for Saturday.