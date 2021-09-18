After a positive performance in their opening league fixture against Glentoran the Swifts were put to the sword by a rampant Bannsiders side who scored five times without reply at Stangmore Park.

And while it was a particularly sore one for Shiels and his charges to take he is hoping it will stand them in good stead for the rest of the season, starting with the visit of Cliftonville this afternoon.

“Coleraine have been in the top three for the last three or four years under Oran Kearney,” he said.

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels. The former Rangers star says his team need to learn quickly in the Danske Bank Premiership

“They are came here with experience, they have a lot of good players and they do all the basics right. We didn’t match that.

“We didn’t match their competitiveness, their experience or their know-how.

“And in the end they punished us heavily.

“We did play five or six teenagers, and they’re playing because I think they’re good enough to play.

“We’ve built a squad here and the club is built around playing young players.

“There is a lot of talent in the dressing room, but I think they will have to learn quickly.

“Hopefully we’ve learned a lot from it.

“I’d like to think that the players are hurting.

“We need that to bounce back and to put this right.

“We will be trying to rectify our mistakes.”

The Reds currently sit on top of the Danske Bank Premiership following their unbeaten start to the season, but boss Paddy McLaughlin is not getting too carried away just yet.

“Nobody looks at the table until there are at least 10 matches played so anyone talking about league positions is jumping the gun a bit,” said the Reds boss.