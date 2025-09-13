Declan Caddell hails Crusaders 'street footballer' after milestone moment in Dungannon Swifts victory

Crusaders ended their three-game losing Premiership run with a 3-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

Josh Williamson, Adam Brooks and Fraser Bryden all got their name on the scoresheet for Declan Caddell’s side as they recorded a second win of the league campaign.

Here’s what Caddell had to say after the match:

PERFECT DAY – THREE GOALS AND CLEAN SHEET?

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Yeah, and that's what we've been crying out for since the start of the season.

"The main thing for me was coming down here and getting a clean sheet. We’ve been leaking goals, too many goals, teams not having to work hard to score against us.

"We thought we were solid today, defended for our lives when we had to, but on the ball, I thought we were exceptional.

"It was the complete performance I've been wanting from the start of the season and we got it today.”

CLEAN SHEET MOST PLEASING THING?

"Yeah. Listen, I know the quality we have in the attacking third in terms of Brooksy got one, Elliot was exceptional today.

"On the left, Ross Clarke was back from injury – we were easing him in gently. But I know the quality.

"The chances present themselves, I know we're capable of scoring goals. It's the other side, the dirty work, and we've done that so well today.”

FIRST GOAL FOR JOSH – HE’S A PLAYER YOU LOVE?

"I've watched Josh play football from when he was seven, eight years old.

"I was really keen to get him in the club...we brought him in last year where he hit the ground running, and this season has been a wee bit start-stop for him.

"In terms of the quality, we've been lacking a wee bit of that and a wee bit of composure maybe in the middle.

"I’d no issues throwing him in, as we've seen with a lot of the young lads today. We threw him in, he deservedly got his goal, and it was a great finish.

"That's a difficult shot to take on, when the ball is bouncing, it's hard to get your foot over the ball, but he has that in abundance, so I'm delighted for him.

"I've seen his family after, they're delighted, too.

HAS TO BE BRAVE WITH THE WAY YOU’RE PLAYING?

"That's him. For me, I always put him down to that little street footballer, as you'd say.

"He’s comfortable, and nothing phases him. It doesn't matter if he has two or three people behind him – he'll still take the ball, he'll still pass it.

"He gave an exhibition today, alongside Robbie Weir. Robbie, at 36 or 37, has run about like a 20-year-old today. He probably epitomised the performance and was my man of the match.

BIG MOMENT FOR JOSH WITH IT BEING HIS FIRST GOAL?

"It's a huge moment for him and the family, it’s special.

"He started at Dungoyne, you bring him into the academy at U16 level, a couple of years early, and you start introducing him into the senior squad.

"He probably could have got a couple of goals last year, I keep pushing him to get in the box and take shots on because I know he's capable of it.

"He's just arrived at the right time, intelligent movement in the box and a great finish.”

ELLIOT DUNLOP LOOKS A GREAT PLAYER?

"He's a brilliant player – that's why we brought him in, we know what he's capable of...left foot, right foot, can drift into pockets.

"He's pacy in behind and he caused Dungannon all sorts of problems all day. I'm delighted...we made some big calls today.

"I left Fraser Bryden out, who's our top goalscorer, the top goalscorer in the league, to get a system right, that worked.

"But then you introduce him at 60 minutes, and he weighs in with another goal, which was brilliant.