"Overall as a season, although I'm really disappointed (about Coleraine result), I think it has been positive.

Declan Caddell feels his first season in charge of Crusaders proved to be a “positive” one after finishing in the Premiership’s top-half and will use lessons learned to help make further improvements ahead of next term.

Caddell, who enjoyed a trophy-laden career as a Crues player, was named Stephen Baxter’s Seaview successor ahead of the most recent campaign, marking his first senior managerial position after stepping up from a role as Head of Academy.

The 37-year-old extended the North Belfast outfit’s run of sealing a top-six spot into a 17th consecutive season alongside reaching the semi-finals of both the BetMcLean Cup and Co Antrim Shield.

It was a transitional season for the Crues, who lost the likes of star players Paul Heatley and Ben Kennedy alongside veteran boss Baxter last term as Caddell placed a greater emphasis on youth.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

He also looked beyond the Irish League with Jacob Blaney, Harry Franklin, Harry Jewitt-White and Kieran Offord arriving for their first taste of the Premiership while 17-year-old Josh Williamson made a successful senior step, racking up 19 league appearances.

"It has been difficult but it was needed,” Caddell told CruesTV on the club’s approach after their European play-off defeat to Coleraine. “Everybody around the club understands that.

"We brought a lot of youth in, talent from England, Scotland, Wales and have brought a couple of young players up.

"The standout this season has probably been Josh Williamson stepping up - I thought he gave an exhibition again (against Coleraine) at 17.

"Like every club, you go through that transition and the young lads that came in have all done really well. Our senior boys have bought into it and been outstanding for me and for the players.

"It's about trying to build that momentum, trying to get a bit of solidarity in our play and that takes time.

"Overall as a season, although I'm really disappointed (about Coleraine result), I think it has been positive.

"You look back at the start of the season with the number of players that left, myself coming in, new coaching staff, new players and youth players, the injury crisis we've had throughout the whole season and we've managed to navigate our way into the top-six. We've just fallen short."

Crusaders ultimately finished the Premiership in sixth, winning 16 and losing 16 of their 38 league matches, and Caddell admits consistency is an area they’ll be looking to improve upon next season.

"You come into the job and it's total football and everything that goes with that - players, analysis, I'm doing everything, but it has been brilliant at the same time,” reflected Caddell. “It gives you that opportunity to learn being around experienced coaches and players, to develop and we've got stronger.