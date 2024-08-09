Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Declan Caddell’s official reign as Crusaders manager started with a 1-0 Premiership victory over Glentoran at The Oval after St Mirren loanee Kieran Offord marked his Irish League debut by netting the sole goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After nearly two decades in charge, Stephen Baxter stepped away from the Seaview dugout after the Crues’ European exit last month and has been succeeded by Caddell, who made over 500 appearances for the club as a player during his distinguished career.

Offord – following St Mirren teammates Luke Kenny (Cliftonville) and Fraser Taylor (Ballymena United) in making a temporary switch to Northern Ireland – will surely score better goals than his maiden strike on the 2024/25 campaign’s opening night, but a moment of opportunism helped the transformed North Belfast outfit start with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After closing down Daniel Gyollai’s clearance, the 20-year-old took advantage of a lapse in concentration from Harry Murphy to poke home from close range.

Kieran Offord celebrates scoring on his Irish League debut for Crusaders. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Glens boss Declan Devine handed four signings – Gyollai, Wassim Aouachria, Dylan Connolly and Frankie Hvid – their competitive club debuts after a summer revamp while opposite number Caddell named Jacob Blaney, Jordan Stewart, Harry Franklin and Offord in his maiden Premiership team.

The first effort on target came through David Fisher, who scored 11 league goals last season in his maiden Irish League campaign, as the 22-year-old blasted straight at Jonny Tuffey.

Caddell’s side showed a precursor of what would follow soon after as Philip Lowry’s run into the box was only halted by a heavy touch at the crucial moment, but Offord would make no mistake in the 22nd minute, capitalising on a number of mistakes in a new-look Glentoran backline to tap home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Charlton Athletic striker Aouachria was showing moments of promise and came close to immediately responding for the hosts with his shot after a smart turn palmed around the post for a corner.

Devine’s men had plenty of the ball without being able to make it truly count in the opening half of the new season – Crues defender Jarlath O’Rourke was forced to head behind from a dangerous Niall McGinn cross while Lowry’s cleared off the line from an Aouachria header following a corner.

After an even start to the second-half, the Glens had an opportunity to equalise in the 55th minute as Niall McGinn’s cross made its way to Connolly before he teed up Charlie Lindsay, who replaced Murphy at half-time, but the ex-Rangers youngster could only send his effort over the bar.

Crusaders continued to look dangerous on the counter and Offord’s run in behind helped set up Franklin on the edge of the box – ultimately his effort skewed harmlessly wide – before Stewart’s quickfire shot also failed to test Gyollai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They really should have had their second of the match in the 61st minute as Franklin, signed earlier this week from Welsh outfit Connah's Quay, robbed Hvid of possession, but Gyollai made an early move to narrow the angle and made a fine save to keep his side in the contest.