Glentoran manager Declan Devine has no doubt that new signing Christie Pattisson will “be a fantastic addition” for his side after the former Waterford winger signed an 18-month contract at The Oval ahead of officially joining in January.

Pattisson started off in the Brentford youth ranks before enjoying spells at National League clubs Maidstone United, Braintree Town and Welling United, where he worked with former Glens boss Warren Feeney.

The 27-year-old joined League of Ireland outfit Waterford in 2023 and in his first full season last term registered 25 appearances, scoring four goals, including a strike against UEFA Conference League high-flyers Shamrock Rovers, and providing two assists in the Premier Division.

Pattisson becomes Devine’s third signing ahead of the January window opening in a matter of days, following Shane McEleney and Ciaran Coll as new arrivals in East Belfast as Glentoran look to build on a current six-game unbeaten run.

Christie Pattisson is unveiled as Glentoran’s latest signing. The dynamic winger joins the Glens on an 18-month contract from League of Ireland side Waterford. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

They sit third ahead of Monday’s trip to Portadown and Devine is confident that Pattisson will be able to make a significant impact ahead of a potential debut in an Irish Cup fifth round clash against neighbours H&W Welders.

“I’m delighted to welcome Christie to Glentoran,” he said. “Having watched him closely at Waterford last season, I was impressed by his direct and dynamic style of play, his versatility on both wings and his tireless work ethic.

“Christie has bought into the vision that the coaching staff and I have for this club. He’s already trained with the team and demonstrated his determination to make an immediate impact.

"Once he’s fully integrated and up to speed, I have no doubt he’ll be a fantastic addition and a key player as we push for a strong second half of the season.

“I’d like to thank Ali Pour and the Board of Directors for their continued support in finalising this signing so swiftly. Their backing reflects their commitment to building a competitive squad capable of delivering success for Glentoran.”

Pattisson said: "When I received the call from Declan and Paul (Millar), the chance to join a massive club like Glentoran immediately appealed to me.

"I had followed Declan’s Bohemians side during my time at Waterford and admired the way his team played. Once I visited the club, met the players and heard Declan’s vision for Glentoran - particularly how he sees me contributing to the team - I knew this was the right move for me.

“Declan’s style of play, along with the hunger, fight, and ambition I’ve seen from this squad, has made a strong impression on me.

"I can’t wait to get started, experience the incredible atmosphere created by the Glentoran fans at the BetMcLean Oval, and play my part in driving the club’s push to climb the table and bring trophies back to East Belfast.”

Devine signed a new two-and-a-half year contract extension earlier this month and Sporting Director Paul Millar says that commitment has alerted attention from an array of players looking to make the move.

“This was a straightforward deal to complete,” he said. “Christie and his representatives were immediately drawn to the opportunity of playing for a massive club like Glentoran and being part of the ambitious project that Declan Devine is building with the support of Ali Pour.

“Since Declan Devine committed his future to the club, we’ve seen a surge of interest from agents and players who recognise the ambition, professionalism and vision driving Glentoran forward. It’s clear that the club is viewed as an exciting project to be part of.